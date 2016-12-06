Currently on hiatus from his “Rockin’ Road to Dublin” touring schedule, Brett Benowitz is looking forward to performing in front of a hometown crowd Friday. From 7 to 9 p.m., the 2007 Woodland High School graduate will be the featured musician at Ascension Coffee House, which is presented in the Episcopal church’s parish hall, 205 W. Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville.

“I can’t wait to play Ascension Coffee House, and I have to thank Angee and Rick McKee for all their support and kindness,” said Benowitz, referring to Ascension Coffee House’s coordinator and host, respectively. “Cartersville is a very special place to me, and it means a lot to share my music with the community. I’ll play two 45-minute sets with a break in between with original songs and covers. I’ll have CDs to sell as well for $10.

“Things have been going very well for me recently, and I’m very grateful to have honed my skills in performance at [a] young age at The Grand Theatre in Cartersville. It’s because of people like Lucky Olague, Rose Olague and Don Kordecki that I love performing so much. My theater and music career all began in Cartersville when I first stepped on that stage as an 8 year old and now 20 years later I’m excited to return to pay tribute to my beloved Cartersville.”

Open to the public, the no-admission event promotes area songwriters, while collecting donations for the rector’s discretionary fund at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension and food items for the Backpack Buddy Program.

According to a news release from Ascension Coffee House, “Brett Benowitz was born in Newport Beach, California on [Oct. 23], 1988. He grew up listening to his mom sing Patsy Cline and Bob Dylan on the piano, and his dad play The Doors and The Grateful Dead on the radio. He started singing and playing piano at an early age and later picked up the guitar and began to write songs. He attended schools (elementary through high school) here in Cartersville. Benowitz was drawn to funk, rock, soul, and blues, and when he was 20, he studied abroad in Israel where he performed his original songs in bars and clubs with his guitar duo band, Lechem V’Dagan (Bread and Wheat). There he decided to make music his mission in life, and after graduating from The University of Georgia two years later, Brett moved to New York City to pursue music and theatre.

“Benowitz has recently released his debut EP called ‘ONE,’ and toured throughout New York, Georgia, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Texas to promote it. He is influenced by the The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jimi Hendrix, Jack White, Jeff Buckley, Jim Morrison, Frank Sinatra, and Robert [Plant].”

Presently the male vocalist for “Rockin’ Road to Dublin,” Benowitz concluded a national tour Nov. 12 in Springfield, Missouri. The production’s spring tour kicks off Feb. 4, 2017, in Lenior, North Carolina.

“I auditioned for RR2D [during the] summertime in NYC. They needed a rock singer and the show looked like a lot of fun, so I went out for it and had a blast at the audition,” Benowitz said. “RR2D is a high energy rock/dance experience with world class Irish dancing and great rock music. Stylistically this show is one of a kind by combining Irish dance with rock ‘n’ roll music. There are lots of Irish dance shows out there, but this one is the only one with a full live band and rock singers.

“I’m the male vocalist and I most enjoy getting to be a rock star every time we do the show. Every night is so exhilarating, because we’re just having fun up there dancing, singing, jamming and sharing it all together. One of the best parts is how well we all get along and how that shines through on stage.”

He continued, “We toured through 38 cities in about two months and my favorite memories were seeing Mount Rushmore; seeing my parents on my birthday in California where I was born; reconnecting with my uncle, cousins and all sorts of friends I hadn’t seen in years; playing a gig with a couple other songwriters in the show at Kelly’s Irish Pub in Redding, California; and sharing my music with the cast; exploring new cities; hiking in the Rocky Mountains in Denver; and going to Nashville to record the cast album.”

For more information on Benowitz and his music, visit www.brettbenowitz.com. Further details about Ascension Coffee House can be obtained by calling 770-382-2626 or visiting www.facebook.com/groups/ascensioncoffeehouse or www.ascensioncartersville.org.