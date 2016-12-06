Today’s Art for Lunch offering will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor near Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Dec. 7, 1941, assault on the American naval base resulted in the deaths of more than 2,000 U.S. military personnel and led to America joining World War II.

“As part of our regular programming, Art for Lunch (AFL) is held on the first Wednesday of each month at 12:15 p.m.,” said Tom Shinall, director of marketing for the Booth museum. “Programs vary based on museum events and exhibitions, current and historical events, pop culture and other subjects relating to the museum’s collection.

“As we prepared for the December AFL, we noticed that the date fell on the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day. With the connection of our presidential gallery, we researched the opportunity of using President Franklin D. Roosevelt as the subject. Most people are familiar with FDR’s ‘date which will live in infamy’ speech following the attack on Pearl Harbor, but we also want people to realize the impact FDR had on the American people through the use of public radio and his fireside chat programs.”

He continued, “This program will be a truly unique experience. Jim Dunham [director of special projects and historian for the Booth] will begin by reciting part of FDR’s first inaugural address from 1933 — the speech where he is quoted saying ‘the only thing we have to fear is fear itself. Following this recital, Jim will ... read from two of FDR’s fireside chat programs — banking and Social Security. After the radio portrayal, Jim will once again return to the podium to finish with Roosevelt’s historical Pearl Harbor speech. It is our hope that given the commemoration of Pearl Harbor, attendees will be able to learn more about Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the 32nd president of the United States of America.”

Located at 501 Museum Drive in Cartersville, the Booth is known worldwide for its extensive collection of contemporary Western art, holding the distinction of housing the largest permanent exhibition space for Western art in the nation. The 120,000-square-foot museum, which became an Affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution in 2006, offers a variety of exhibit spaces, some of which include the Civil War gallery, Sculpture Court, a presidential gallery and the interactive children’s gallery, Sagebrush Ranch.

Art for Lunch will be included in the price of admission. Lunch — consisting of honey ham, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, rolls, caramel cake and tea or water — will cost $8 plus tax.

“A few years ago I did a program where I delivered several portions of both Teddy and Franklin Roosevelt speeches,” Dunham said. “This will be like that, but I am not going to try and be FDR. I will also talk about FDR’s fireside chats and his use of radio, not unlike today’s politicians and the use of TV and social media. The concept of focusing attention on a president’s personality really takes shape first during FDR’s presidential terms in office and makes an interesting comparison to the new changes the White House is about to experience.”

For more information about the Booth and its upcoming program, call 770-387-1300 or visit www.boothmuseum.org.