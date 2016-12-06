Menu

The Downtown closedown Featured

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS
The busy Main Street railroad crossing in downtown Cartersville remained closed Tuesday as inclement weather prohibited the rebuilding of the crossing to continue. CSX projects the crossing to reopen late Wednesday or early Thursday.

