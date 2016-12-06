The Downtown closedown Featured 06 Dec 2016 Written by Staff Report Published in News font size decrease font size increase font size Print Email RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS The busy Main Street railroad crossing in downtown Cartersville remained closed Tuesday as inclement weather prohibited the rebuilding of the crossing to continue. CSX projects the crossing to reopen late Wednesday or early Thursday. Buy photo View album View gallery Rate this item 1 2 3 4 5 (0 votes) Tagged under Top Story Tweet Related items Farewell to Fall Toyo Tires donates gas monitors to BCFD Ballets take center stage at The Grand Theatre The Church at Liberty Square’s senior pastor to retire Dec. 6 13th annual Euharlee Festival of Trees kicks off Saturday More in this category: « Booth commemorates Pearl Harbor’s 75th anniversary back to top