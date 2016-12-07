NEIL MCGAHEE/The Daily Tribune News

Two rodents, mascots representing Lake Allatoona's Fish Habitat and the county Christmas tree recycling program, flank the representatives of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources fisheries division, the Lake Allatoona Corps of Engineers and the Marietta BassMasters who were recognized by County Commissioner Steve Taylor for their efforts to "Keep Bartow Beautiful." Buy photo

Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor recognized the Lake Allatoona Corps of Engineers, the Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources fisheries division and the Marietta Bass Masters for its volunteer efforts in the Lake Allatoona “Fish Habitat” program.The program, which won a “Community Greening” award from Keep Georgia Beautiful, has elevated the KBB Bring one for the Chipper Christmas Tree Recycling program by making it the most economically beneficial (as it supports the sport of fishing that indirectly benefits Bartow and the surrounding counties) and the most diversified program of its kind in the state.

Taylor approved an amendment to the intergovernmental agreement with the Cartersville-Bartow County Second Joint Development Authority and voestalpine Automotive Components Company that extends tax abatements with each expansion of the company.

The Austrian manufacturer of steel automobile products, built a 50-million euro facility in the Highland 75 industrial park in 2012 and has expanded twice.

“voestalpine has a 15 year declining abatement agreement that was executed when they moved to the industrial park,” County Administrator Peter Olson said. “With each phase, the abatement starts over. It’s about a $20 million investment per phase that adds about 50 jobs with each phase. This is the fourth and fifth building out there so that translates into about 250 jobs overall. Potentially they want to add five more buildings so it has been a great partnership for the industrial park.”

County redevelopment coordinator Patrick Nelson updated Taylor on the adoption of an urban redevelopment plan for the Allatoona Community/Glade Road corridor.

“The urban redevelopment plan was done by the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission,” he said. “It’s kind of a guide for the county to use as that area grows and improves. The regional commission offered lots of recommendations and tools that we can use for planning.”

Nelson said the county’s recent intergovernmental agreement with Cartersville creating a land bank would help immensely in getting rid of blighted areas. Land banks are quasi-governmental agencies created by counties or municipalities to manage and repurpose underused, abandoned or foreclosed properties.

“Land banks let us remove blighted or abandoned properties and encourage investments in the area. It allows us to address these blights and offer affordable housing in its place,” he said.

In other business, Taylor:

• reappointed Peggy Martin to the Bartow County Board of Health

• authorized applications for more than $400,000 in federal funding for improvements to McKaskey Creek Road and Chitwood Cove.

• approved the update of the Hazard Mitigation Plan

• authorized applications grants to renovate lighting at Hamilton Crossing and Manning Mill parks

• authorized grant applications for interpretive signage at Bartow-Carver Park and a canoe launch on the Etowah River at Hardin Bridge Road.

• authorized the sale of surplus county vehicles, including two trucks, four dump trucks, a tractor, generators and miscellaneous tools on govdeals.com

• approved 34 malt beverage/wine/alcohol license renewals

• approved five zoning applications

The county commissioner will hold a regularly scheduled public meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Conference Room, Frank Moore Administration and Judicial Building 135 W Cherokee Ave.