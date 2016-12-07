RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Benita Hill, left, team captain of Becca's Battle, walks with her daughter Rebecca "Becca" Woody, right, and Becca's daughter AnaClaire on the path of the Jingle Bell Family Fun Run! at Sam Smith Park in Cartersville. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

Even though Bartow’s Relay For Life event was conducted Sept. 16, area supporters still are generating funds for the American Cancer Society effort.

On Saturday, the Becca’s Battle team — led by its captain Benita Hill — will present the Jingle Bell Family Fun Run! Starting at 10 a.m., the event, which also will feature photo opportunities with Santa Claus and refreshments, will be held at Sam Smith Park, 1155 Douthit Ferry Road in Cartersville.

“It came about as a way to raise money to support Relay For Life and [hopefully] to find a cure for cancer,” said Hill, a Cartersville resident who also serves as a local Relay For Life committee member. “It has touched [my] life personally in so many ways, including me being a 16-year survivor, my daughter is now a survivor and [I] lost both of my parents to this horrible disease. My father-in-law is a three-year survivor also. Relay For Life is a big part of my life.

“... My daughter’s cancer journey started in February of this year. It has been a tough battle, but by the grace of God she has been able to battle it and win,” she said, referring to her 29-year-old daughter, Rebecca “Becca” Woody, who was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. “She received a clean scan in November. We are so thankful to God because he — Jesus — has made a miracle out of her. We are so thankful to this community for all their love and support through this battle. We truly are blessed to live in Cartersville. Without [the] support and prayers of this community, we wouldn’t be where we are today. My family and I are so thankful. We hope and pray to find a cure for cancer.”

Registration will begin immediately prior to the event at 9 a.m. The entry fees will be $25 for adults; $5 for youth 6 to 12; and free for children younger than 6.

“We are thrilled that teams are continuing to fundraise and fight to find a cure and provide support year-round,” said Amanda Glass, ACS’ community manager for Relay For Life. “Even though Relay For Life is our largest fundraiser of the year, it is not our only way to fundraise in order to meet our annual goal. We have many different fun, creative feeder events that take place throughout the year to help teams reach their goal, which in turn helps us reach ours. Having events throughout the year also helps share our mission and provide support in the community year-round, not just in September.

“... Our 2016 goal is $231,000. Currently we are at $192,054. We have till the end of the year to reach our 2016 goal. This holiday 5K Jingle Bell [Family] Fun Run helps us reach this before Dec. 31. Our 2016 Relay For Life had over 700 participants and over 80 teams this year, and we look forward to having even more join us this next ... year.”

As noted by Glass, the money garnered on and prior to the Relay For Life event — where attendees take turns walking around a track — supports the ACS, which provides information, offers programs to patients, and funds research for cancer treatments and cures.

“We are still in the planning stages for Relay For Life of Bartow 2017,” Glass said. “This event is a volunteer run community event so we invite those in the community to help by joining our planning committee. We kick off our monthly committee meetings and team registration in January. If anyone is interested in helping with the planning committee, they can contact me, Amanda Glass.

“Our new website will launch in January starting the 2017 year with new information, team registration, etc. This new website layout is easier to use and gives participants more creative freedom to customize their own page. You can go to www.RelayForLife.org/BartowGA to donate to this year’s event and go to this same address in January to see next year’s event. Feel free to contact me [ This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ] if you have any questions.”

For more information about the upcoming Jingle Bell Family Fun Run!, Hill can be reached at 770-387-6035 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .