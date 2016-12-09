The Cartersville Public Library has a couple of activities next week guaranteed to make teenagers and adults happy.

Young “Star Wars” fanatics who want to prove just how much they know about their beloved movie franchise will want to take part in Star Wars Jeopardy Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. in the library’s youth program room at 429 W. Main St.

The “Jeopardy”-style trivia challenge for ages 12-18 is being held in honor of Friday’s release of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

“The game play will be just like the TV show,” Youth Services Coordinator Thomas Shalin said. “Questions from all throughout the ‘Star Wars’ universe of films.”

With library assistant Will Gaylord serving as Cartersville’s Alex Trebek, the teen experts will be divided into teams and will show off all the knowledge they have about the movies. Members of the winning team will receive a prize, and there also will be a “Star Wars” door prize given away.

“We have done Jeopardy programs for all kinds of things in the past, and they've always been a lot of fun,” Shalin said, noting the turnout could be “anywhere between three and 20” teenagers.

To get the adults in the holiday spirit, the library will host a Cookie Exchange Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Nathan Dean Meeting Room.

“December can be a slow time for programs at the library so I wanted to try something a little different than what we’ve done before,” Adult Services library assistant Katie Kienitz said. “I know it’s cold and gets dark early, but don’t forget to show the library some love during the holidays.”

Kienitz said she tried to do a holiday cookie exchange last Christmas, but it had to be canceled due to inclement weather.

“We held a spring cookie exchange, though, and had a pretty good turnout,” she said. “I was surprised at how many different cookies there ended up being. I think one patron even made gluten-free cookies.”

To participate in the adults-only event, bakers should bring two dozen homemade cookies and an extra container for taking home some of their favorites.

Bringing copies of the recipes “isn’t required, but it is a nice touch in case someone is interested,” Kienitz said.

“I’d say bring three or four copies of your recipe, if you can,” she said. “Depending on how things go, I’d like to make a recipe booklet for participants to pick up later or to email out.”

While munching on the confections, participants also can work on a craft to take home.

“We have some clear glass ornaments that participants can decorate,” Kienitz said. “We have things like paint and ribbons so it should be fun to make something to put on the Christmas tree. In the past, I’ve held a Christmas craft program so I wanted to incorporate that into the cookie exchange.”

And when the participants finish, they can vote on the cookie superlatives, including prettiest cookie, tastiest cookie, most chocolatey cookie, most unique cookie, best classic cookie, best twist on a classic cookie, most creative cookie and most decadent cookie.

“A few of the patrons that came to the spring cookie exchange are actually the ones who suggested having cookie superlatives,” Kienitz said, noting the winners will receive an award certificate. “Hopefully, these will inspire some people.”

The event can accommodate about 15 people — though there is “some wiggle room for that” — but Kienitz said she doesn’t know what to expect.

“Like I said earlier, it can be difficult to encourage people to come to the library in December,” she said. “So far, the cookie exchange still has a lot of empty spaces, but I’m still hopeful.”

If the exchange is a hit, it could become an annual holiday event.

“Turning one-time events into annual events is always dependent on the turnout and interest of patrons,” Kienitz said. “But who doesn’t love cookies during the holidays? Personally, I’d love to do it every year.”

Bakers who plan to participate in the cookie exchange need to register with the library.

“There’s no deadline to sign up, but we do ask that people come in or call to sign up ahead of time so that we can get an accurate head count,” Kienitz said.

For information on either event, call 770-382-4203.