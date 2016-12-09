On Dec. 17, Merry Maids and the Cartersville Downtown Development Authority will present Christmas Karaoke. Ongoing from 5 to 7 p.m., the event will take place at Friendship Plaza.

“Christmas Karaoke is a new event, which came about after Moriah Medina from Merry Maids approached us with the idea of doing a regular karaoke event,” Cartersville DDA Manager Lillie Read said. “We loved the concept as a way to bring something fun and different downtown and with the holidays coming up doing a Christmas-themed karaoke event just seemed to make sense.

“As with a regular karaoke outing, people who want to sing just sign up with their name and desired song and our stage manager will help coordinate the line-up. While folks are waiting to sing or watching the show, they can enjoy free hot dogs courtesy of Merry Maids as well as hot chocolate and coffee courtesy of Southern Muggs, our downtown coffee shop.”

Along with offering patrons refreshments and an opportunity to showcase their vocal talents, Christmas Karaoke also will be announcing the winners of the Window Decorating Contest and Punch Card Campaign. Voting for the decorating competition, which concludes Wednesday, is being conducted on the Cartersville DDA website, downtowncartersville.org.

“The Window Decorating Contest has such a great turnout this year,” said Jessica Brock, marketing and promotions coordinator for the Cartersville DDA. “We have two categories for voting: painted windows and arranged windows. We have encouraged all of our businesses to participate, and we have a good number of participants in each category. We have eight businesses participating in the painted windows category, and we’ve seen some really fun scenarios. Fusion Dance Company has decorated their windows with ‘The Polar Express’ to go along with the theme of their recitals this season, Tacos N Subs has some festive tacos painted on their windows and Lock’s Salon on Public Square has The Grinch and an awesome scene of downtown Cartersville with the cutest little train depot.

“Businesses participating in the arranged windows category typically incorporate product from their shop into the windows. We have several businesses participating in this category, and it is a lot of fun to see how they use the product and create a scene. The Olive Branch Boutique on Wall Street has created the most inviting scene using antique furniture and décor. The Good Dog Shoppe has put together a winter wonderland that would make any dog feel as though they were ... kicking it at the North Pole. Lara J Designs, a graphic design firm on Erwin Street, created all of their ornaments and décor for the windows using origami. It has been really fun to see how each business has participated in the contest in such creative ways.”

Conducted for the past three years, the Punch Card Campaign’s purpose is to “provide a fun incentive for shopping downtown,” Read said.

“The holidays are when people particularly want to find that unique, cool or creative gift, which is the type of thing that downtown specializes in,” Read said. “We want to help remind folks about all of the great things we have in the downtown district and then give them yet another reason to come downtown for their holiday shopping. The type and diversity of items you’ll find downtown is well beyond what you would see in a big-box store, and what makes it even better is that you can visit every store in downtown without ever having to change parking spaces or drive to a new location.

“People can participate in the Punch Card Campaign until Dec. 14, so there are still a few days left to get your shopping done and qualify to win an amazing downtown gift basket. Each completed punch card counts as one entry in the gift basket drawing and you get a punch for every $10 you spend downtown. Once you spend $100, your card is full and ready to be used as an entry ticket so all you have to do is leave it with the merchant where you filled it and they will turn it into the DDA.”

She continued, “We have had a great response this year, from participants and from merchants as well. Our gift basket includes everything from gift cards at places like Love June, Spool of Dreams, 10th Muse, Heaven Scent Cupcakes, Findley’s Butcher Shop and The Mad Krafter to actual items contributed by Cohutta Fishing Co., Periwinkle, Blue Sky Outfitter, Good Dog Shoppe, Olive Tree and Vine, Southern Muggs, The Olive Branch Cartersville, It’s About Time Boutique, Spring Place Pottery, [Meg Pie] and Lulabelle’s Closet.”

For more information, visit downtowncartersville.org or call 770-607-3480.