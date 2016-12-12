Menu

Couple suspected of stealing Cartersville Police car Featured

The Cartersville Police Department is searching for a couple accused of stealing a police vehicle that had a shotgun and a rifle inside of it on Saturday.Police Spokeswoman Kelly Woodard revealed to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution that police suspect that couple is Rudy Lee Vinson and Annastasia Nicole Earwood. Both Vinson and Earwood are wanted for unrelated burglary charges. The stolen police car is a white 2008 Dodge Charger with tag GV85379. Authorities are asking that anyone with any information please contact police.

