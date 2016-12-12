On Saturday, the Steps of Faith Dance Studio’s Community Christmas Concert highlighted the talents of Bartow’s youth, while giving back to those in need.

Held at Friendship Plaza in downtown Cartersville from 12:30 to 4 p.m., the event featured more than 200 studio dancers and generated nearly 1,100 pounds of food and about 77 coats for area charities.

“The show was open and free to the public, and we had hundreds of people come and go all day,” said Julie Reeves, owner and artistic director of Steps of Faith in Cartersville. “We were asking everyone to bring a bag full of canned goods to donate to The [Episcopal Church of the Ascension’s] Red Door Food Pantry here in Cartersville and used coats to donate to those in need.

“This is the first year we have done such an event. We have always wanted to make a positive impact on the ... community here at Steps of Faith Dance Studio. That has always been our mission. We have held toy, shoes and coat drives before and participated in many community events. But we wanted to do something new to allow all our sweet dancers an opportunity to show their talents and at the same time raise tangible things that would directly help the community.”

She continued, “Ms. Tonya [Veitch], our office manager, came up with this idea and put together all the details. I am so proud of her hard work as always. Ms. Tiffany Tindall, one of our dance teachers, is also one of the leaders of the Red Door Food Pantry, so that became a natural go to for our food drive. Ms. Tindall let us know what foods they would need, and we passed out bags for students’ families to fill. Advance Auto Supply supplied us with bags. The coats will be taken to the Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter. We are so thankful for everyone’s support. It was simply overwhelming.”

Echoing Reeves’ comments, Veitch also is “thankful for the outpouring” of support from the dancers’ families and the overall community.

“We received 1,094 pounds of food donated,” Veitch said. “Seventy five [to] 80 jackets were donated. We were amazed at the amount of support. Because we had never done anything like this, we really did not know what to expect. Not to mention, when we saw the weather forecast and how cold the temperatures were [supposed] to be for Saturday, we did not know what type of turnout to expect. So not only were we amazed with the amount of donations, but we were also very pleased with the number of people that came to support their dancer and the Steps of Faith Dance Studio’s Community Christmas Concert with temps in the 40s. We were so thankful for the outpouring that we were able to receive for the people of Cartersville. What a blessing to be able to give back.

“All the food donations went to Cartersville Church of the Ascension’s Red Door Food Pantry. We requested specific food items to be able to supplement the meals the church will be giving out for their Christmas meal. Items that we requested to be donated were stuffing mix, French onions, cream of mushroom soup and cake mixes with icing or a brownie mix. These food items would provide the ‘extra’ that maybe those coming to the Red Door Food Pantry might not be able to have otherwise.”

With Steps of Faith taking part in numerous community outreach efforts, the Community Christmas Concert is one example of their philanthropic pursuits.

“Giving back is always important,” Reeves said. “Being a Christian business, we strive to live out the ministry of Jesus by serving others. We use our dance to tell the community about Jesus, but we also use our hands and feet to serve. We have served over the years by participating in Toys for Tots, shoe drives, coat drives, diaper drives and Adopt a Road clean up.

“I was personally so overwhelmed by the generosity of our studio and community families on Saturday.”