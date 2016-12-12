To help stock the shelves of four food pantries in Bartow County, the Feed the Need — Community Can-a-thon will be presented Thursday in downtown Cartersville.

“Our goal this year is to collect enough donations to fill the local [pantries] with food to last a year,” said Jessica Hill, the chamber’s community development director.

“We will be accepting monetary donations, cans of food or other nonperishable food items on Dec. 15, 2016, from 7 a.m. [to] 6 p.m.

“... Whether you are a parent, a business that wants to give back to the community, a college student or just someone who loves helping out our local community, please help spread the word and fill our local [pantries]. Thank you for coming together to make a difference in a big way for our community.”

On Thursday, the community will be able to drop off nonperishable food items at The Depot on Public Square from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monetary donations will be collected at the corner of Erwin and Church streets from 7 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

Contributions generated through the Feed the Need — Community Can-a-thon will benefit Allatoona Resource Center, The Episcopal Church of the Ascension’s Red Door Food Pantry, The Church at Liberty Square’s Harvest House and North Bartow Community Services. Last year, the drive distributed about 10,000 pounds of food.

“It’s a collaboration between the two groups — Bartow Business & Contractors Connection [and the Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce],” said Jessica Fleetwood, the chamber’s 2016 chair and a cofounder — along with James Hall, Nicole Hughes and Parnick Jennings — of the Bartow Business & Contractors Connection. “Actually Phoenix Air was the one that brought the idea to us.

“... The purpose, of course, is just to help stock the pantries. This is a very busy time of year for food pantries, and they tend to run a little short. So we just want to help stock the pantries and make sure there’s enough canned goods for people that need them during this time of year.”

For more information, contact the chamber at 770-382-1466.