Kids are beginning to learn computer science at younger and younger ages these days.

For the second year, students at Clear Creek Elementary School in Cartersville got a taste of what it’s like to create video games and run machinery by participating in Hour of Code, a one-hour introduction to computer science to celebrate Computer Science Education Week last week.

The event — organized by Code.org, a nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to computer science and increasing participation by women and underrepresented minorities — was designed to demystify coding and show that people of all ages can learn the basics.

“Our vision is that every student in every school should have the opportunity to learn computer science, just like biology, chemistry or algebra,” the website said. “Code.org organizes the annual Hour of Code campaign, which has engaged 10 percent of all students in the world and provides the leading curriculum for K-12 computer science in the largest school districts in the United States.”

All students at Clear Creek were able to get an idea of how computer science plays into their everyday lives.

“Classes came to the technology lab last week during special areas and participated in a brief computer science lesson as a whole group,” technology lab instructor Staci Hughes said. “Then grades 3-5 went to the Code.org website to do the Hour of Code, where students learn to think about problems and how to logically solve them.”

Fifth-grader Trey Barrett said he thought it was important for kids to try coding in elementary school "so we can do things like working with computers when we get older.”

Since Hour of Code started four years ago, more than 323,360,000 people have tried it, with 49 percent of them being female, according to Code.org.

This year, more than 160,000 coding events were scheduled around the world, with 1,300-plus taking place in Georgia.

The goal of Hour of Code is “not to teach anybody to become an expert computer scientist in one hour,” the website said.

“One hour is only enough to learn that computer science is fun and creative, that it is accessible at all ages, for all students, regardless of background,” it said. “The measure of success of this campaign is not in how much [computer science] students learn — the success is reflected in broad participation across gender and ethnic and socioeconomic groups and the resulting increase in enrollment and participation we see in CS courses at all grade levels.”

The one-hour activity has resulted in “millions” of teachers and students wanting to learn more about coding and computer science as well as many students enrolling in CS courses or deciding to major in computer science, the website said.