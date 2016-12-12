A pilot program at Georgia Highlands College is offering students and employees more health care options.

GHC has joined eight other University System of Georgia colleges in launching a systemwide pilot for LiveHealth Online Kiosks, two-way video machines that allow patients to communicate live with a board-certified physician without ever setting foot in a doctor’s office or urgent-care facility.

“[The pilot program is] to provide a convenient and cost-effective method for them to obtain quick access to medical attention for a non-emergency situation,” Vice President for Human Resources Virginia Siler said.

In less than 10 minutes, employees and students can see a physician for non-emergency ailments such as coughs, colds, flu, sinus infections and urinary-tract infections.

The doctor can answer questions, check vitals, make a diagnosis, provide treatment and even write a prescription, if needed.

The kiosk is equipped with a touchscreen and phone as well as several attachments, including a forehead thermometer, blood-pressure monitor, pulse oximeter, stethoscope, otoscope, derm camera and scale. There’s also a hand-sanitation center for use before and after interacting with the kiosk.

Siler said the kiosk, which is located on the Floyd campus, officially became available to students and employees at all five GHC campuses after the first demonstration on Nov. 17.

“The first employee used the kiosk for a doctor’s visit the next day,” she said. “So far, students have not used it. We have had three employees use it, including using the kiosk to have a child seen by a doctor.”

According to LiveHealth Online, 80 percent of consumers surveyed who have used the system said they saved two or more hours by going to a kiosk and were able to completely resolve their medical issue, a press release said.

To use the kiosk, patients must check out the key — until a card reader and “hotel” lock on the door are installed — from human resources, Siler said.

They can use the kiosk during regular campus hours — Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

“Once the card reader is in place, those hours may be extended,” Siler said.

The cost is a maximum of $49 per visit.

“They do have to go through BlueCross/BlueShield to register then, depending on the individual’s insurance coverage, they will pay $49 max or their copay or less, $15 minimum,” Siler said.

The college would like to install a kiosk at the Cartersville campus in the future, but the cost may be an issue, Siler said.

“The current installation was through a pilot program with the board of regents in conjunction with BCBS at minimal cost to the institution,” she said. “Should we pursue kiosks at other locations, there would be equipment costs to be considered.”

Siler said the kiosk comes on the heels of GHC’s proactive interaction with the system office on well-being initiatives for the college.

“[GHC Human Resources and President Dr. Don Green] have been instrumental in the creation of well-being challenges between the USG institutions, which the system office has coordinated as pilots,” she said. “Our initiative and support of these challenges for the past 12-plus months has, in part, resulted in the opportunity to pilot a LiveHealth Online Kiosk. We are constantly looking for ways to enable our students and employees to live healthier, happier, more active and productive lives. It is part of the culture at GHC.”