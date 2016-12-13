For Emerson, an agonizing decision

Pragmatism met emotion Monday at the Emerson City Council meeting and won.

An Emerson couple dedicated to helping dyslexic children learned Monday their request to rezone their property from residential to commercial in order to create a tutoring center had been denied.

Tabitha Molina, a certified dyslexia tutor, and her husband, Steve, bought a house on Gaston Westbrook Avenue, intending to create the center, but in order to do so, they needed to get the zoning changed from residential (R) to neighborhood retail commercial (C-1).

At the first reading in November, Tabitha Molina told the council, “Dyslexia is a big, big need in our community. Our schooI systems don’t even recognize it. I have been working out of my home, but we need a bigger place.”

Dyslexia, also known as reading disorder, affects about 45 million Americans, according to the American Dyslexia Association and is usually noticed first in the early grades.

It is characterized by difficulty reading — despite normal intelligence — spelling words, reading quickly, writing words, "sounding out" words in the head, pronouncing words when reading aloud and understanding what one reads.

So who best to teach dyslexics than another dyslexic?

“I grew up with dyslexia,” Tabitha Molina said. “That’s why this is such a mission for me personally. It’s not about making money as much as it is helping people who suffer from dyslexia. This center would allow me to hire more tutors — no more than four to five — which would allow us to expand the number of students we can help.”

Steven Molina told the council that they had followed every guideline required by the city to meet the rezoning requirements.

“We are putting a good deal of money into the property,” he said. “When all is said and done, we will have twice as much money invested as we paid for it. But we are okay with that because we are looking to meet the objectives spelled out by the city of Emerson. These are your objectives and all we are doing is meeting those objectives.”

But neighbors didn’t see it that way. They said they feared the center might close later and new owners might use the commercial zoning to attract businesses that might not have the welfare of the neighborhood in mind, particularly increased traffic, noise and criminal activity.

Tabitha Molina sought to dispel those fears by telling the council that a dyslexic child must focus in order to succeed.

“There can’t be any noise,” she said. “It’s very intimate, very quiet. Think of it as going to a speech pathologist’s office.”

She also addressed the concern that the center might grow over the years.

“Growth, if even it should happen,” she said. “This will always be my home base and even if we should grow, we will allocate it like a franchise and establish any new center elsewhere.”

She was followed by two of her clients who described to the council how Molina had successfully treated their dyslexic children and how many more need help.

“I’m not against what they are trying to do,” said Darnell. “I have lived in that neighborhood for 60 years and they are in the wrong place for it. They are dodging the question whether we want to put a commercial property in a civilian area. If it wasn’t a commercial property, I would have no problem with it, but as it is, it’s surrounded by residential houses. That’s all I have to say.”

After hearing several other speakers, all opposed to the request, Mayor Al Pallone called for a motion and a second.

After a seemingly interminable silence, Councilman Donnie Bagwell made a motion to deny the application, followed by a second by Ed Brush.

Pallone called for discussion and Brush said, “I think the mission and what they are trying to accomplish is incredible. I know we need it in the community, but when you make a decision to allow something like this, it’s a 50 to 100 year horizon and I know that everything C-1 is then allowed in there. It’s the change that you can’t control after the changes.”

But Councilman Ben Pope pointed out that six properties on that street are currently zoned commercial.

“The council at some point has rezoned those properties to C-1.” he said. “It is mixed with residential properties which is what C-1 is designed to do. Our zoning is very spotty so I think we need to decide whether we want that neighborhood to be residential or commercial.”

Pope said while he understood how neighbors might not want commercial properties right beside them, he didn’t see how the Molina’s property would be a nuisance.

Steven Molina countered that in 25 years, the area would look completely different.

“That may be the case, Steve,” Bagwell replied. “You may be dead on right, but right now the only citizens in this room are opposed to it.”

“But this impacts more than just those people who live right next to it,” Molina said. “When you look at the big picture, the reality is that in 10 years, that area is going to look very different. It’s already coming and all we are trying to do is lock in an office environment. We are doing something to help the community.”

At that point, Pallone curtailed the discussion and called for a vote.

“This is a tough one,” councilman Vince Wiley said. “We obviously see both sides. But I just wish they hadn’t already bought the property.”

Pope and Wiley noted that they had agonized over the decision and asked that no one take the vote personally.

The rezoning request was denied by a 3-2 vote with Brush, Bagwell and Pallone voting for, while Wiley and Pope voted against.