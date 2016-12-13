BHM ornament highlights Cartersville Post Office

With its 2016 Collectible Ornament, the Bartow History Museum is highlighting the Cartersville Post Office.

“The museum has been offering the ornament for four or five years now,” BHM Director Trey Gaines said. “The [Cartersville] Downtown Development Authority used to put out a Christmas ornament each year and when they quit doing that several years ago, we took [it] over. ... We have a lot of historical images in the museum and in the archives. It’s just a fun and unique way to use some of those images and offer them as Christmas decorations.

“Over the years, there’s been a wide range of historic structures used as the ornament. When the Downtown Development Authority was putting the ornament out, it was mostly ... buildings and structures in the downtown area. So when the museum started doing the ornament, we branched out into some of the historic parts of Bartow County. ... This year, we chose the Cartersville Post Office. It’s a unique image. It’s also one of the historic buildings downtown that some may or may not know anything about.”

Currently utilized by the city of Cartersville, the building served as the Cartersville Post Office from 1915 to 1965.

“In April 1914, the contract for the new Post Office building on the corner of Market — now Cherokee — and Erwin streets in downtown Cartersville, Georgia, was awarded to John W. Emery of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for $42,574,” BHM Archives Assistant Sandy Moore said. “The architect for the building was Oscar Wenderoth.

“The building is rectangular Italian Renaissance Revival with five Georgia marble arches on the front over the windows and door. The contract for the hard brick was awarded to the Cartersville Brick Co. and Mayor G. W. Young laid the first brick. It opened on Nov. 13, 1915, with Walter Akerman as postmaster and a reception was held.”

On sale for $16.95, the ornament is available in the museum’s gift shop.

Proceeds from the collectible will go toward the venue’s general operations.

“One of the questions we get asked a lot is are there previous ornaments still available? If somebody hadn’t started their collection years ago and wanted to start it now, they absolutely could,” Gaines said.

“We still have ornaments back from the DDA days. ... So the collection can [begin] at any time. You can catch up some years or just start with the year you want. We have people that participate in it each year and often call before they’re even here in the gift shop.”

Formed in 1987, the museum’s gift shop, multi-purpose room, and permanent and temporary exhibits have been housed in the 1869 Courthouse since December 2010.

Divided into six galleries, the permanent exhibits include “A Sense of Place,” “Bartow Beginnings,” “Community Champions,” “People at Work,” “The Coming War” and “Toward New Horizons.”

Serving as Bartow’s courthouse from 1869 to 1902, the museum’s two-story brick building was utilized for a variety of purposes in the 1900s, some of which included a roller skating rink, furniture store and warehouse.

Sitting vacant since the 1980s, the structure was acquired by the city of Cartersville in 1995 and renovated by Pennant Construction Management with $1.7 million in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds.

For more information about the ornament, call the museum’s gift shop at 770-387-2774.