Shop with a Hero still needs donations to meet goal

Law enforcement and school officials participating in the Shop With a Hero event are, from left, Paula Womack and Maria Hoffman of Cartersville City Schools; Jonathan Rogers, Bartow County Sheriff's Office; Kevin Clonninger, Cartersville Police Department; Hollie McCamy, BCSO; Clark Millsap, Sheriff-Bartow County; Megan Kincer, BCSO; Frank McCann, CPD; Jonathan White, BCSO; Doug Duncan, BCSO; and Kelly Whitmire, Bartow County Schools.

A local program needs some help to make Christmas merrier for a group of Bartow County kids.

The ninth annual Shop with a Hero, where local public safety employees are paired with one or more kids for a Christmas shopping trip, is still short of its 2016 goal of $48,000 and needs donations from the community to help make the holiday brighter for a number of Bartow County and Cartersville City elementary school students.

“Our goal is to serve 300 children in the community,” said Maria Hoffman, social worker for Cartersville schools. “We’re still working toward that goal.”

She also said 100 percent of the donations go toward the event.

“There’s no overhead costs,” she said. “I thought that was really important for donors to know.”

The shopping event will take place Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. with breakfast with Santa, live music and door-prize giveaways at the Clarence Brown Conference Center in Cartersville.

At 10 a.m., the kids will load up on buses and follow a police, fire and emergency medical services escort — complete with lights and sirens — through town to the Cartersville Wal-Mart.

There, about 160 volunteers from the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, Cartersville City police and fire departments, Bartow County EMS and the county and city school systems will guide the less-fortunate kids around the store as they spend their allotted $150, Hoffman said.

The kids must spend $100 on clothing for themselves, and the remaining $50 can be spent on anything they want.

The local schools provide names of children who may be in need, and the program sends out invitations for them to participate in Shop with a Hero, according to Hoffman.

“These are children who are coming from situations where the parent may be incarcerated,” she said.

“It’s an opportunity to have a positive involvement with law enforcement, and it gives children Christmas when they may not have it otherwise.”

The volunteers who participate get “just a positive interaction experience with the community,” Hoffman said.

“Many have done it for several years,” she said.

Sheriff Clark Millsap said he’s volunteered for the program for eight years.

“It is a wonderful program, and I do it for the kids,” he said.

Anyone who wants to donate to the cause should write a check, made out to Shop with a Hero, and drop it off at any law enforcement agency in Bartow County.

“The main reason to donate is that you will be assured that your donation is put to use here in Bartow County for a child that wouldn't have a Christmas without Shop with a Hero,” Millsap said.

“We would like to thank everyone who has donated,” Hoffman said. “Without their support, this event would not be possible.”