Christmas for the Nations concert to benefit Harvest House Friday

Referred to as a “vital part of the community,” Harvest House will receive needed support from Christmas for the Nations Friday.Presented by COUNTRY Financial, the benefit featuring renowned concert pianist Adlan Cruz will start at 6:30 p.m. at The Church at Liberty Square, 2001 Liberty Square Drive N.E. in Cartersville.

“I approached Dr. King, the senior pastor, a few months ago with this idea,” said Kyle Hosick, COUNTRY Financial’s agency manager of northwest Georgia. “Dr. Cruz is a friend of mine and I have seen his Christmas concert a few different times. COUNTRY Financial is still trying to gain ground in the South with branding and name recognition as a company. We are always looking for opportunities to sponsor events and activities that give us a lot of marketing and advertising. The idea came to me this year to work with the church that we are attending, getting to know Dr. King — my wife is a member of the church choir and worship team — and to benefit the community. After taking the idea to Dr. King, he felt that the proceeds would be great to benefit the Harvest House.

“... COUNTRY Financial is a Midwestern-founded company that does business in about 20 different states and has a strong belief in taking care of people with insurance and financial planning needs. We are a company with strong morals, great character, a passion for helping people and being different when it comes to working with our clients and prospects. We have a different approach to the insurance and financial planning business that most everyone enjoys who works with us for these services. It made a perfect connection for a company with very similar beliefs to partner with such a great organization that reaches out to so many people in the local community.”

To help stock Harvest House’s shelves, admission to Christmas for the Nations will be a contribution of two nonperishable food items.

“We are sponsoring Dr. Cruz to come and present the community with his concert,” Hosick said. “My hope is that we fill the church, have a great amount of food donated to the Harvest House, and to benefit those individuals in the community that are fortunate enough to receive food from the Harvest House.

“I am excited that we can partner with such a great organization. This is a great representation of the type of company that COUNTRY Financial as a company stands for and demonstrates. We like to give back to the communities we represent when we can. In return, our hope is people see the type of company we are and reach out to us for business needs.”

Opened in 1989, Harvest House is a ministry of The Church at Liberty Square. The pantry distributes food every Thursday to about 175 to 180 families.

“[COUNTRY Financial’s support] shows that businesses ... in town are interested in putting back into the community and helping the families of the community that are a little less fortunate than some of the other families,” said Jack Howell, director of Harvest House. “... We’re averaging anywhere between 15 to 20 new families every week. ... It’s cutbacks in the jobs, people are losing their jobs, the elderly people that are on fixed incomes and then people just falling on hard times for various reasons. With the amount of people that we see and with the new families that we’re seeing each week, [Harvest House is] a vital part of the community.”

For more information about the Harvest House, call The Church at Liberty Square at 770-382-9489 or visit www.libertysq.org/harvest-house.