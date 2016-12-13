Robots to help autistic students get approval

The mood at Monday night’s Cartersville City School Board meeting was understandably light and excited.

While waiting for the meeting to start, board members recounted the heroics of the high school’s football team during the state championship game Saturday at the Georgia Dome, and Superintendent Dr. Howard Hinesley publicly commended Principal Dr. Marc Feuerbach and everyone involved in the victory once the meeting was called to order.

“First, I want to congratulate Mr. Feuerbach and Cartersville High School, the band, the cheerleaders, our athletes and certainly our fans for what was really a great Saturday, two years in a row,” he said. “It’s really neat to see the community — we had a big crowd there again. ... I told Coach [Joey] King today how proud I was of the way they represent us and those kids represent us.”

Feuerbach said Saturday was “an exciting day.”

“It was exciting for the team, the players, the school, the community,” he said.

He also said the school is organizing a parade to honor the football team Thursday at 4:15 p.m. along the same route as the homecoming parade.

Board members approved 7-0 an agreement to lease four social-therapy “humanoid expressive robots” that teachers can use as a tool to work with autistic students.

The lease agreement, which covers the robots and all training for 3½ years, will cost $55,500.08 and will be paid for by federal funds.

“Milo,” designed by a Texas computer scientist/parent, has been used in the classroom by several school systems across the country for the past few years to improve autistic children’s social skills, Hinesley said.

“As you know, many autistic students have a real hard time making eye contact,” Hinesley said. “Their social skills are often challenged. ... We’re asking your approval ... to put one in each of our schools. It’s got a number of curriculum aspects to it, but most importantly, it has a lot of documentation where it can improve social skills of autistic children. We’re really excited about this opportunity, assuming you approve it.”

Autistic students can relate to the robot in ways they can’t relate to people, according to Hinesley.

“What we have seen is that while you might have trouble getting eye contact with a child whose autistic, they have no difficulty at all talking to Milo,” he said. “Milo reinforces these very social skills, and in turn, it turns out it helps with teachers and other adults for them to become a lot more acclimated to communicating and working with adults.”

The board also unanimously approved an overnight trip for the high school band to attend the Janfest band festival Jan. 19-22 at the University of Georgia in Athens.

Board members unanimously accepted three recommendations from the finance committee, chaired by Kelley Dial: to accept the fiscal year 2016 comprehensive annual financial report as prepared by Mauldin & Jenkins CPAs, to approve the fiscal year 2018 budget parameters and to approve the FY18 budget-preparation and millage-setting calendar.

Catherine Bray, school nutrition assistant at the primary school cafeteria, was recognized as the Matthew Hill-Michael Dean HEARTS Employee of the Month for December.

She received a $50 gift card to Appalachian Grill from sponsor New Frontier of Bartow County Inc. and had her name added to a perpetual plaque displayed at the central office.