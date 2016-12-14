Cartersville Fire Department issues Christmas Holiday Fire Safety Tips

With the holiday season in full swing, Cartersville Fire Department officers are encouraging area residents to practice a variety of safety measures.

“We do see an increase in fires during the winter months in general,” said Capt. Eric Williams with the Cartersville Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Division. “There are some safety tips that I want to share with the citizens of Cartersville during this time of year. Here are some things to consider when decorating your Christmas trees.

If you have a real Christmas tree, make sure you keep it watered properly. A 6-foot tree typically requires about a gallon of water every two days. The size of the tree will determine the amount of water needed.

“When decorating your tree, whether real or artificial trees, inspect your lights before hanging them — [checking] for frayed wires, loose or cracked bulbs. Switch to LED lights, because they burn cooler and they are more energy efficient. Use the appropriate lights for inside and outside. We do not recommend that you string more than three strings of lights together. Always unplug your lights and decorations before leaving the house or going to bed. Keep trees at least 3 feet from candles, fireplaces, heating vents and lights.”

Along with checking one’s smoke detectors each month — changing the batteries at least every six months, Williams advised people to apply safety practices to prevent fires from cooking and heating sources.

“Home heating is another cause of fires that we see each year,” Williams said. “You can avoid these fires, too. If you have to use other heating sources to heat your home, such as electrical and combustible fuel — kerosene and gas — heaters, please read all instructions.

“Follow the guidelines for use from the manufacturer. It is critical that you know the required distance from yourself and other combustible materials. When purchasing electrical heaters, you should always look for the safety features, such as tip over protection — these units should shut off automatically.”

Citing cooking as the top cause for fire in America, Williams said it is important people do not become distracted while cooking.

According to the Christmas Holiday Fire Safety Tips provided by Chief Mark Hathaway, fire marshal for the Cartersville Fire Prevention Division, “Cooking fires continue to be the most common type of fires experienced by U.S. households. This is even more apparent during the holidays. There is an increased incidence of cooking fires on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve Day and Christmas Day. Cooking fires are also the leading cause of civilian fire injuries in residences. These fires are preventable by simply being more attentive to the use of cooking materials and equipment. Don’t become a cooking fire casualty.

“... If you have a cooking fire — when in doubt, just get out. When you leave, close the door behind you to help contain the fire. Call 9-1-1 or the local emergency number after you leave. If you do try to fight the fire, be sure others are already getting out and you have a clear path to the exit. Always keep an oven mitt and a lid nearby when you are cooking. If a small grease fire starts in a pan, smother the flames by carefully sliding the lid over the pan — make sure you are wearing the oven mitt. Turn off the burner. Do not move the pan. To keep the fire from restarting, leave the lid on until the pan is completely cool.

“In case of an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed to prevent flames from burning you or your clothing. If you have a fire in your microwave oven, turn it off immediately and keep the door closed. Never open the door until the fire is completely out. Unplug the appliance if you can safely reach the outlet. After a fire, both ovens and microwaves should be checked and/or serviced before being used again.”