Blood Assurance honors Cartersville platelet donors

In recognition of their steadfast commitment, nearly 20 platelet donors were honored by Blood Assurance on Dec. 12.

“Blood Assurance hosts this dinner to honor these platelet donors and recognize the sacrifice of time and the commitment to donating that these folks make,” said Mandy Perry, community liaison for Blood Assurance.

“These donors are taking time away from their families or coming in after a long day’s work to donate. That takes passion and commitment.

“The Apheresis process can take up to an hour and a half, so for donors who have given 20 times this year that is 20-plus hours of their time they’re willing to give to help patients in their community. That is truly something to honor.”

Held in Cartersville, the celebratory dinner honored Cartersville’s Super Tankers, who made 20 to 24 platelet donations in 2016, and Tankers, who recorded between 12 and 19.

The Super Tankers consisted of Tim Thompson, Darrell Andrews, Mike West, Amanda Garland, Ken Trammell, Gary Greear, Mark Garland, Dillon Rice and Amanda Trammell — donor care specialist and team lead of the Cartersville center. Recognized Tankers included Carla Uriostigui, Bonnie Dunn, Maddie Jones, Steve Denton, Randy Black, Richard Meek, Justin Romine, Brian Schultz and Heather Ingram — donor care specialist at the Cartersville center.

“Local hospital patients rely on platelet donations each and every day,” Perry said.

“Donating platelets feels much like a whole blood donation. The blood is taken from one arm and channeled through a sterile, disposable kit that is placed in a special machine. The machine separates the blood into different components, the needed part is taken out and the rest of the blood is returned to the donor. The entire platelet donation process takes 45 to 90 minutes.

“Platelets are used by the following patients:

• Patients who experience trauma;

• Patients who experience bleeding during surgery;

• Patients with aplastic anemia;

• Transplant recipients;

• Patients with leukemia;

• Patients receiving treatment for cancer.”

With Blood Assurance typically experiencing a decrease in blood donations over the winter holidays, area residents are urged to “make donating blood a priority.”

Generally, most individuals 18 and older — 16 and 17 with parental consent — who weigh at least 110 pounds are eligible to donate.

“During this holiday season, Blood Assurance is asking the community to consider scheduling an appointment to donate blood as soon as possible,” said Jay Baumgardner, executive director of communications and marketing for Blood Assurance. “Blood donations are historically low due to travel and family gatherings, while the utilization of blood and blood products is higher due to an increase in trauma incidents.

“Just one blood donation can save three lives, and we cannot thank the community enough for their support.

“We just want to encourage the community to make donating blood a priority amidst the busyness of the holiday season.

“Consider stopping by Cartersville’s Blood Assurance center, which is located across from the Cartersville Medical Center at 921 B Joe Frank Harris Parkway S.E. and call 770-334-3261 with any questions. Cartersville’s blood center is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the second Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.”