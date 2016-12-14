BCBOE renews software distribution agreement

The agenda for Monday night’s Bartow County School Board meeting was a little on the lean side.

Board members approved 5-0 renewing the school system’s Filewave support agreement for the period from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2017, at a cost of $46,475.

Filewave, a software distribution solution, enables the district to manage and distribute software to all of its desktops, laptops and mobile devices.

The renewal is only for six months to allow district officials additional time to consider other and possibly more cost effective solutions.

The other six items on the consent agenda were first and second readings of board policy changes regarding board member code of ethics, student records, student data privacy complaints, solicitations of students, professional personnel compensation guides and contracts and classified personnel re-employment.

The Bartow Education Foundation recognized Tony Smith, a carpenter in the maintenance department, as the school system’s Employee of the Month for December.

“He was recommended by Mr. Jim Bishop, who is the principal of Allatoona [Elementary School],” said Cheree Dye, standing in for BEF Executive Director Dot Frasier. “Mr. Bishop said, ‘It always amazes me how quickly Tony and his team respond to maintenance issues brought to their attention by our lead custodian. He always arrives at the school in a timely manner and does a good job. He always displays a friendly attitude and a whatever-it-takes mentality when tackling a maintenance concern. We are thankful he is assigned to Allatoona Elementary.’”

Smith received a one-night stay at the Hilton Garden Inn, a gift certificate to Gondolier Pizza and a bag of other goodies.