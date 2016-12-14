County School systems score above state in most CCRPI categories

Both school systems in Bartow County have done well on their 2016 College and Career Ready Performance Index scores.

The report, released by the Georgia Department of Education last Thursday, showed Cartersville City Schools scored higher than the state scores in all categories, while the Bartow County School District exceeded state scores at the elementary and middle school levels.

The CCRPI is Georgia’s statewide accountability system, started in 2012 to replace No Child Left Behind’s Adequate Yearly Progress measurement, after the U.S. Department of Education granted the state’s waiver from NCLB. It measures schools and school districts on a 100-point scale, based on multiple indicators of performance.

Based on data from the 2015-16 school year, the state score for Georgia’s elementary schools was 71.7, with a score of 71.5 for middle schools, 75.7 for high schools and an overall statewide score of 73.6.

Cartersville’s scores were 84.3 points for elementary; 79.3 for middle school, 76.7 for high school and 80.9 for the overall district score. All but the high school saw an increase over their scores from last year.

For the Bartow system, the elementary and middle school scores, 72.6 points and 71.9 points, respectively, exceeded the state scores; the high school score, 72.8, was almost three points lower than the state; and the overall district score of 73.2 was just shy of the state score. All four scores improved significantly over the 2015 scores.

Audra Saunders, director of curriculum and accountability for Cartersville schools, said district officials were “very pleased with our scores overall.”

“Absolutely, we are pleased,” she said. “As always, we will strive for continuous improvement as we address all areas of concern while not forgetting to celebrate our accomplishments.”

Saunders noted Cartersville Elementary’s score — the highest of any school in the county — is 12.6 points higher than the elementary state score.

“CES gained 7.5 CCRPI points — wow — while the state average for elementary schools went down 4.3 points,” she said.

The middle school’s score of 79.3 is 7.8 points higher than the middle school state average and showed a gain of 0.6 points over last year, double the 0.3 state middle school increase.

The high school score saw a narrower one-point margin but was still higher than the high school state average of 75.7.

“While both CHS and the high school state average decreased, the ‘achievement’ points for CHS increased from 36 to 36.9,” Saunders said. “Achievement points consist of content mastery on the End-of-Course tests, post-high school readiness — a variety of factors that include measures of student attendance, students needing remediation in post-high school courses, percent of students scoring proficient or distinguished on EOC tests, Lexile scores as measured by the American Literature EOC test, number of college credits earned in high school through Advanced Placement or Move on When Ready courses taken at college — and graduation rate.”

Saunders said district officials are not concerned about the high school’s score being lower than last year.

“As with any measure of this type, it is very important to consider the complete context of what scores mean,” she said. “... Like SAT scores, it is not adequate to simply compare one year's score to the next. We try to look for trends over the course of time in order to measure progress and not just at one grade level or one school.

Additionally, when you are talking about a system the size of Cartersville, it only takes a handful of students to sway scores one way or the other. Therefore, we take the CCRPI for what it is and move on from there.”

But principals and leadership teams analyze the scores each year to “celebrate strengths and set courses of action to address areas in need of improvement,” Saunders said.

“The scores help to determine where progress was made and where more focus is needed,” she said. “When gains are present, this is evidence that strategies are working. When gains are not evident, this indicates a different strategy may be needed. Of course, it is not as simple as looking at CCRPI scores, but they are an important part of the data-analysis process.”

Dr. Kimberly Fraker, chief academic officer for Bartow County, said district officials were “very pleased to see the effort put forth by our staff and students return as measurable growth.”

“It is a challenge to strike a moving target like the CCRPI standards, as they change every year,” she said. “However, providing our students the best learning environment in which to grow is our mission, and we are constantly working to meet and exceed the standards set forth by the state. The elementary score increased by 3.7 percent, and the middle school score increased by more than 3.4 percent. With the rise at these two levels, the Bartow County elementary and middle school scores are now above the state average.”

Kingston Elementary increased its score, 80.6, by nearly 11 points, achieving the highest score of BCSS elementary schools.

"While we improved greatly in math, science and social studies, we continue to focus on reading and writing across the curriculum,” Principal Philena Johnson said. “We have added additional training for our faculty in reading and writing strategies and hope to see the results of this training in our students’ growth this year.”

With a score of 81.4, Adairsville Middle is another school that did well on the CCRPI, exceeding the state middle school score by almost 10 points and scoring higher than the overall scores for middle schools in Calhoun City, Cartersville City, Rome City, Cherokee County, Cobb County, Floyd County and Gordon County, according to a school district press release.

Principal Dr. Brian Knuchel attributes the students’ success to the use of technology, particularly the county’s initiative of having a laptop for every fourth- through 12th-grader, to a collaborative approach to teaching and to a rigorous implementation of standards-based curriculum.

“Our goal at AMS is to use this technology to engage students in the learning process and make learning more interesting and fun,” he said in the release. “Our teachers meet weekly in grade-level and subject-area meetings with [Assistant Principal] Ms. [Suzi] Lance to plan the next week’s activities. They discuss how to use technology to make their lessons more interesting for students. The school district ... works hard to make sure that all grade levels districtwide are spending the correct amount of time teaching the Georgia Standards of Excellence.”

Fraker isn’t concerned about the high school score falling below the state high school score.

“Our high school scores reflect the largest increase for 2016 at 4.4 percent,” she said. “We also saw an increase at the middle and high school level in the area referred to as Achievement Gap Points. The Achievement Gap component compares the achievement of a school’s bottom 25 percent of students with the state average on statewide standardized tests. A rise in these points indicates that our schools are working toward and have seen greater achievement in the lower 25 percent of students.”

Dr. Wes Dickey, principal of Woodland High — which had Bartow’s top high school score of 78.8 — said there are a “number of factors to be considered” when looking at why the school did well: the dedicated, student-focused staff; the move to block scheduling, which allows students to focus on four classes instead of seven; the “Wildcat Period” used for student remediation, tutoring and acceleration; an attendance team that endeavors to improve student attendance; teaching Foundations of Algebra as a lead-in course to Algebra I; and a core group of ninth-grade teachers working with the ninth-grade counselor to ease the transition between middle and high school.