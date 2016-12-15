Cartersville residents receive roof donation

Continuing ARAC Roof It Forward’s efforts to give back to the community, Casey Beaver is overjoyed to help Cartersville residents Stephen and Sharon Johnson receive a complimentary roof.

“We were contacted by Tamelsha Willis Ledbetter, the daughter of the homeowner, who was searching for someone that would be willing to help her mom and dad,” said Beaver, a resident of Cartersville and the business development manager for ARAC Roof It Forward, which is based in Kennesaw. “She said her mom and dad’s home has a very old roof [that] has been leaking very badly. They hired a ‘family friend’ that went on the roof and did some repairs.

“... The next time that it rained, the roof was leaking worse than ever in multiple spots, to the point that the drywall in the kitchen and the living room started hanging down into the floor. She explained that her mother is disabled and her father works, but that he doesn’t make enough money and that they had spent all of the extra money that they had on paying the original people to do the repairs. The daughter asked if we could go out and take a look at the house and see what it would take to repair the roof.”

During Beaver’s examination, it became clear the Johnsons’ roof would need to be replaced.

“[The homeowner, Sharon Johnson] invited me into the home to see the damage caused by the leaks,” Beaver said. “They had taken some plywood and nailed it to the ceiling to cover the huge gaping holes in the drywall exposing the attic. Approximately 20 percent of the drywall in the living room and in [the] kitchen were destroyed. Mrs. Johnson had a beautiful big smile on her face either way and was in a great mood and was very welcoming. She mentioned that she knows she will be OK, but that she doesn’t know what she’s going to do.

“When I accessed the roof, my first step off of the ladder almost sent me crashing through the roof and onto the porch. I could hear the cracking of the completely rotten wood underneath my feet with every step I took, and quickly realized that I’d better make it to the ridge line to walk this roof or else I’d probably fall straight through it and into the attic. This roof was well beyond its useful life, and was never really installed properly to begin with. It was apparent to me that there is no repair attempt that is going to even somewhat work to help this roof.”

After revealing his findings with the homeowner, Beaver spoke with others in the company to see if further assistance could be secured.

“I got down off of the roof and went into the home to tell Mrs. Johnson the bad news that her only option on this home was to replace the roof. As soon as the words came out of my mouth, I could see her worry all over her face. I asked her if they had budgeted any money for home repairs or if there was a possibility of them being able to replace the roof, and she just looked down and shook her head no. ... I told her that I would get back to the office and figure out what it was going to take to replace the roof and would get back to her so she would at least know what to consider.

“After discussing the situation with decision-makers at our company, we were in full agreement that we had to help her. In our mission statement we state — ‘We commit to honor God’s blessing on our company by giving back.’ There’s no coincidence that we were led to Mrs. Johnson’s home that day. Ever since we’ve been willing to listen to what God wants us to do with this business, he’s never failed to show us. It is our honor and privilege to be able to help her,” he said, adding the roof’s installation will begin Dec. 19. “We are blessed to be in the situation to be able to do it.”

Overwhelmed by the donation, Sharon Johnson said ARAC Roof It Forward’s assistance is a blessing.

“When he called me, I was pretty much in shock,” Johnson said. “He said, ‘Mrs. Johnson, can I do you a favor?’ ... I said, ‘What kind of favor?’ And he said, ‘Can I fix your roof?’ I had to go and hold onto the chair and the table until I could get my composure to sit down, because it was so real. I wasn’t expecting it. I just broke down and started crying. It took me a while before I could talk back to him, because I was crying so hard. I was so overwhelmed. ... There’s still some good people ... left in the world. ... It’s just a blessing what he’s going to do for me and my family.”