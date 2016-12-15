TrinityRail announces layoffs for the new year

Nearly 300 TrinityRail employees will begin the new year facing unemployment.

Employees were notified on Nov. 2 of a reduction in the workforce In January.

“On Nov. 2, 2016, TrinityRail notified its employees at the rail car manufacturing facility in Cartersville, Georgia, of a workforce reduction on Jan. 8, 2017,” Jack Todd, vice president of public affairs for Trinity Industries Inc., the parent company of TrinityRail wrote in a press release. “This reduction will affect 295 members of the TrinityRail Georgia workforce. The reduction is primarily driven by current market conditions and the need to align production among existing facilities. All affected employees were given 60 days’ notice. TrinityRail is working with those impacted by these changes to identify other employment.”

The plant, located at 190 Old Grassdale Road — initially operated by Thrall Car — was bought in 2001 by TrinityRail, a Texas-based manufacturer of freight and tank railcars. The plant closed in 2009, laying off more than 600 workers, but reopened in 2014 to produce tank cars for Trinity’s leasing business.

The report created some confusion when the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported that the entire plant was closing and a WARN notice — an advance notice of plant closings and mass layoffs — posted on a Georgia Department of Economic Development website cited the reason for the layoffs as a “facility closure.”

A Trinity spokesperson said the facility would remain open, albeit with a reduced workforce.

“It’s always difficult to hear that anyone in our community may be losing their job,” said Melinda Lemmon, executive director of the Cartersville-Bartow County Department of Economic Development. “TrinityRail is a key employer for Cartersville-Bartow County, and I’m sorry for their setback. The silver lining in this is two-fold. First, it is my understanding that this is not a plant closure as some have reported. Second, many state and local support organizations have rallied around those affected very quickly. I especially appreciate the Georgia Dept. of Labor that has communicated potential benefits to the employees and has already begun connecting those individuals with other Bartow companies that are hiring. Hopefully these talented individuals will easily transition into new opportunities.”