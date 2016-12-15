Reaching Our Community Clubhouse recognizes first graduating class

Editor’s note: The ROC Clubhouse graduate’s last name was omitted due to privacy issues.

Opened in January, the ROC Clubhouse honored its first graduates Saturday.

“I couldn’t believe they were the same youth that entered the program earlier in the year,” ROC Clubhouse Program Manager Ivette Ellis said. “I remembered their awkwardness and silence with each other when they first met. It was common for a few of them to speak mainly with the staff, instead of with each other.

“Today, I would have never known how introverted they once were by the volume and enthusiasm of their singing — they performed a song as part of the graduation ceremony. They chose to sing, ‘See You Again.’ In the end, they became friends and supporters of each other; that’s community.”

Operated by Highland Rivers Health, the ROC Clubhouse at 1 Goodyear Ave. in Cartersville served 41 students, with six graduating, in its initial year.

“It is one of several such clubhouses in Georgia funded by the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities,” Ellis said. “ROC stands for ‘Reaching Our Community’ and that’s what we do, both with the individuals we serve and community volunteers who work with our members. The ROC serves youth in middle school and high school that have mental health or emotional challenges and teaches them how [to] manage those issues and also learn life skills. We provide a safe environment for these kids to socialize and learn and get the support they need — and they build self-confidence, social skills and resiliency.

“The clubhouse model is very important to youth who are facing these sorts of challenges. Actually, about one in five youth between birth and age 18 has a diagnosable mental health problem, and half of all lifetime cases of mental illness begin by age 14. But we also know that most mental health and emotional challenges can be managed if kids have the right support and resources, and the earlier kids get the help they need the more likely they will be able to meet those challenges, stay in school and be successful. So the ROC and the other teen clubhouses in the state are very important, because they are providing extra support to kids who need it and giving them the resources and skills to succeed.”

For one of the graduates, 17-year-old Austin, participating in the clubhouse’s programs and activities was a “life-changer.”

“[I joined] to try to get help with anger, weight management and to make new friends,” he said. “It became a good life-changer for me, even though I thought it would be boring. I ended up enjoying it.

“... [Graduating] was sad, but also a proud moment. I felt proud that I started from day one. I felt proud, because I became more tolerant instead of being angry and I lost weight.”

By offering various life-skills lessons, the ROC Clubhouse helps participants transition into adulthood and continue to reach their full potential.

“My hope is that they will apply several lessons they learned in the clubhouse,” Ellis said.

“The first, and most important lesson, was money management and how to use a checkbook, including writing checks. This lesson was very important as it relates to the ROC BUCS. The ROC BUCS is a simple system of earning points that equates to a dollar amount leading to a purchase of their choosing.

“A second lesson they learned, and will hopefully always remember, is the importance of nutrition. We were fortunate to have the assistance of a student intern from Emory University School of Public Health during this past summer. She evaluated their physical fitness, created a fitness plan for each member, and taught each of them how to cook nutritious and simple meals they could make in their homes. In addition, Alexis Roberts with The University of Georgia Bartow County Extension Office also taught them about nutrition, cooking and about canning food at a local cannery.”

She continued, “I believe the wilderness excursions with Irina Garner, AmeriCorps Ranger, while at Red Top Mountain State Park during the summer, was the perfect introduction to the importance of physical fitness as they continue to grow up into young adults. There are so many other lessons I can convey; but, the most important lesson that they will be able to apply in the future is the importance of making and reaching goals, after all, it took them one day at a time to reach their clubhouse goals. And, that’s how it is in life, one day at a time.”

For more information about the ROC Clubhouse, contact Ellis at 770-334-8544 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .