Flowering Branch Children’s Shelter adds independent living coach position

In her new role at Advocates for Children, Jackii Knight is serving as an independent living coach, helping the residents of Flowering Branch Children’s Shelter get ready for adulthood.

“While the Flowering Branch Children’s Shelter provides a vital resource for children who have been abused, I felt like we could do more to prepare our youth that were transitioning into adulthood,” said Knight, who has served as a direct care staff member at Advocates for more than five years. “Since some of the children here may face challenges of financial hardships, employment readiness, self-care and lack of ... support systems after leaving the shelter, I want them to have opportunities to learn some of the skills that they will be able to use later to provide for themselves and be successful.

“I was excited when I learned that I was being considered for this position. That only doubled when I started the position in October. I had stated that I felt that we could do more to help our residents prepare for the future. For that to be heard and recognized made me feel valued as an employee here.”

Formed in 1983, Advocates for Children assists more than 3,000 area youth and families each year. Along with operating Flowering Branch Children’s Shelter, the Cartersville-based organization provides numerous programs that aid in the awareness, prevention and treatment of child abuse.

According to a news release from Advocates, “The Flowering Branch Children’s Shelter provides care for up to 13 children and teens at one time and serves 40 to 50 residents each year. Youth receive case management services, individual and family counseling, and assistance with achieving a high school diploma, GED and entrance into college.

“The new addition to the residential program focuses on making sure that children reach adulthood with the tools and knowledge vital to success, safely transitioning youth to a life of independence and self-sufficiency. Additionally, it is hoped that residents participating in the program will gain confidence as they face these choices and decisions in the future.”

Knight’s position is funded primarily through a Victims of Crime Act grant, which is administered by Georgia’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.

“My job entails guiding the children in their life dreams, whether it be school, job, military, etc. I want them to be able to explore these areas without judgement and only support,” Knight said. “My short-term goals will be helping with each person’s plans, including defining career goals, obtaining drivers’ permits or state ID’s, using resources like a phone book or directory, filling out job applications and more. Long term, I want to implement a Mock Life project that will show them what everyday life responsibilities will look like and teach them how to navigate them. It covers how to apply for a job, obtain housing, filling out forms for work and other purposes, understanding different types of insurance, managing money and other skills. It is also my intention to be a positive support system after they leave here.

“Daily life skills are taught to the residents by having them participate in household chores, doing their own laundry and practicing basic personal hygiene. My role will be to expand this into more in-depth opportunities for residents by providing guidance and support needed to successfully transition to young adulthood.”

For more information about Advocates for Children, visit http://advochild.org or call 770-387-1143.