Cass AP environmental science students restore frog habitat

Frogs are disappearing at an alarming rate.

But a group of juniors and seniors in Chuck Bohannon’s Advanced Placement environmental science class at Cass High are working hard to increase the frog population around their school.

Emma Laurent, Linsey Radford, Payton Rogers, Steven Spell, Ashlie Swanson and Kayla Wright have spent their entire fall semester restoring a campus retention pond into a suitable environment for frogs and amphibians.

“Nearly one-third of the world’s amphibians are threatened or extinct,” Swanson, 17, said. “Frogs serve many purposes that we don’t even realize. Frogs eat disease-carrying insects such as mosquitoes and ticks. They serve as an important part of the food chain, both as prey and predator. Tadpoles eat algae, serving as natural filtration. Frogs are often used in medicinal research. What I’m trying to say is, frogs are important. In creating a safe environment for the frogs to call home, we’re making a difference, even if it is a small one.”

“Habitat loss is perhaps the most significant source of declining frog population so we think it's important to have a local environment that frogs can thrive and reproduce in,” Radford, also 17, added.

Since September, the group has been transplanting vegetation — such as cattails, in which frogs thrive — cleaning up litter and constructing traps that offer hiding places for frogs at one of the school’s three retention ponds.

“We transported cattails from a retention pond on the other side of the school,” Swanson, a junior, said. “It’s completely overrun by cattails so we dug up about 20 of them and planted them in our retention pond. Not all of them survived, but it’s good for the frogs to have hiding places. We’ve also picked up litter and trash throughout the project. It is a retention pond so everything, including trash, from the parking lot flows into it.”

Students also survey the area periodically to see if the frog population is growing.

“In our initial survey of the area, we saw no frogs and heard one,” Swanson said. “However, we were in our drought, and breeding season was ending. The day after the first rain, we went to the pond, and you could hear tons of frogs, but they couldn’t really be seen. When we took our post-project survey, we had a 200 percent increase in frogs. We only spotted two frogs, though.”

But seeing only two frogs so far is still a “good sign because this means they'll reproduce, and the population in our pond will increase,” Radford said.

Bohannon added there may not be much of an increase right now because “the cattails are dormant at the moment,” and there’s been very little rain in recent months.

The young environmentalists worked on the pond during their fourth-period science class, “but we did some additional work on weekends,” Radford said.

“We came out four or five times on weekends to transport cattails and survey the frog population,” the junior said.

“Mr. Bohannon has been really great about making sure we have plenty of time to accomplish what we need to, but there’s also things that we can’t do in only an hour and a half,” Swanson said. “In order to survey the area for frogs, we have to do it at night, and that obviously can’t be done during the school day.”

The class chose the rehabilitation project as part of the Green Your School Program through High Performance Healthy Schools, in which Cass has been involved for the past several years, Bohannon said.

“This year, I wanted to incorporate this service project into my AP environmental classes,” he said. “The students were assigned the project at the beginning of the semester. They then had to identify a local problem, develop ways to measure the problem, conduct some type of action associated with their problem, then measure their impact and, finally, a way to perpetuate the project for future classes.”

A study of “Tracking the Vanishing Frogs” by Kathryn Phillips led the class to choose rehabilitating a frog habitat as its project, Bohannon said.”

“This book discusses the plight of amphibians globally,” he said. “Amphibians are, according to the students, ‘disappearing at an alarming rate’ due to pollution and habitat loss. Frogs and amphibians suffer from an image problem since they are not warm and fuzzy. The students decided this was an issue they wanted to work with.”

“We were inspired to focus our project on frog habitat restoration because of the dangers frogs face today due to habitat loss, pollution, invasive species, etc.,” Radford added.

Bohannon said students contacted state herpetologist John Jensen with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to “get ideas about what they could do.”

“They conducted a nighttime visual and auditory census of frogs and amphibians at the retention pond,” he said. “What this means is that they go out with high-powered spotlights and ‘shine’ the frogs. Since their eyes glow in the spotlight, [students] were able to get an initial count of what was actually at the retention pond. They also listened for frogs and were able to identify species based on their calls.”

But the students were “discouraged with what they found” during their initial survey, Bohannon said.

“They came to a couple of conclusions — since we are heading into the fall and winter months and in the midst of an extreme drought here in northwest Georgia, there were very few frogs and other amphibians present,” he said.

Based on what they learned from Jensen, the students “decided to increase the plant life in the retention pond,” which will “give the frogs and their tadpoles places to hide and mature,” he added.

The students, who were only able to work on the project half a school year due to being on the block schedule, hope they have created a sustainable project in which future AP environmental science students will continue to add more cattails as well as shrubs, grasses and waterlilies.

“We hope to continue picking up the area,” Swanson said. “There’s always going to be trash coming in, and it’s our job to remove it. We also want to begin testing oxygen levels of the water. It was difficult for us to do this, as there was no water in the pond for the majority of our project, but in the future we would like to begin. ... Surveys of the area should remain a constant as well.”

Bohannon and the students are proud of the work they’ve done so far on restoring the frog habitat.

“It has always been a guiding principle for this AP environmental class to get the students out of the classroom and into the field,” Bohannon said. “This way, they now have direct and local experience on how these issues affect life here in Bartow County and at Cass. I am extremely proud of their work. It is not only a learning process for them but for me as well.”

Radford said she is “extremely proud” of what they’ve accomplished this semester and “can't wait to work on improving our retention pond even more.”