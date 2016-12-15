Cartersville Middle’s Malone receives national assistant principal award

Debra Malone has another accomplishment to add to her growing list of accolades.

The assistant principal of Cartersville Middle School received the 2016 NAESP National Outstanding Middle Level Assistant Principal of the Year award from State School Superintendent Richard Woods at a ceremony Dec. 1 at the Georgia Department of Education in Atlanta.

Her principal, Ken MacKenzie, and Audra Saunders, director of curriculum and accountability for Cartersville City Schools, accompanied her to the event.

Malone, who has been CMS’s assistant principal for four years, said she felt “humble and deeply honored” by the honor.

“This award is definitely a highlight in my career,” she said.

The state recognition has been added to Malone’s growing list of awards.

“The 1999-2000 school year was a huge year for me as a teacher,” she said. “I was named Teacher of the Year for Pepperell Elementary in Floyd County, Floyd County Teacher of the Year and a semifinalist Georgia Teacher of the Year. I became an instructional assistant principal at Coosa High School in 2000-01. In 2004, I received the Distinguished Service Award and in that same year received the 2004 Floyd County Administrator of the Year.”

She also was named one of the GAMSP Outstanding Assistant Principals of the Year during the 2015-16 school year and won the Governor's Gold Award in 2005.

“Receiving these awards throughout my career confirmed to me over and over again that I had chosen the right profession,” the Lindale resident said. “I was definitely born to be an educator. However, I believe my greatest reward as both a teacher and now an administrator is having the opportunity to be a small part in assisting teachers and students reach their highest potential and instill a love for learning.”

An educator for 28 years, Malone actually was notified about the award in May during a surprise reception at the school system’s central office.

“I received a phone call at work one day back in March 2016 from Dr. Bob Heaberlin ... executive director for the Georgia Association of Middle School Principals, stating that members of the GAMSP wanted to nominate me for the Georgia Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year,” she said. “He discussed the process; I filled out the necessary information and sent it back to him. I honestly don’t know how my name got into the mix. The board looked at assistant principals from across the state. I don’t know how many they narrowed it down to. I do know that they looked at assistant principal contributions to the educational profession.”

But when she didn’t hear anything about the award after a couple of months, she said she “just forgot about it.”

“Then one day, Audra Saunders ... called me and said [Superintendent] Dr. Howard Hinesley needed to meet with me,” Malone said. “I could not imagine what the meeting could be about. One always thinks the worst in a situation like that.”

When she walked into the board room, however, she found a crowd of people, including Heaberlin, waiting for her.

“I was in shock to find out I was receiving this award,” she said. “There are so many fabulous assistant principals across the state of Georgia. I just could not believe they chose me. It was truly a moment I will never forget. To represent the state of Georgia and the Cartersville City School System is both an honor and privilege. I’m proud to be a part of the Cartersville City School family.”

During the summer, Malone traveled to Washington, D.C., “where I received recognition for being one of the national outstanding assistant principals for the 2016-2017 school year.”

Malone — who has been a teacher in Spalding and Floyd counties and an instructional assistant principal for almost 15 years at elementary, middle and high schools in Floyd and Barrow counties as well as Cartersville — said she wants to be known in Cartersville for her “perseverance and due diligence.”

“A favorite educational quote of mine is from the Dalai Lama,” she said. “He states, ‘When you talk, you are only repeating what you already know. But if you listen, you may learn something new.’ I want to be known as an assistant principal who knows when to talk and when to listen to the data. I want to be known for helping my teachers work more efficiently.”

She also said administrators “must know when to embrace change and when to stand firm.”

“With so many changes in education today and a world that is changing even faster, educators must research before reacting,” she said. “I want to be known in the Cartersville City community as one who is willing to embrace change but only when it helps teachers work more effectively and moves the education of children forward with focus and purpose.”

Malone had one final comment about being an assistant principal:

“Everything I know, I learned from my students, and my teachers deserve the credit for the administrator and leader I am today,”