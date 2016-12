Braving 30-degree temperatures and northerly winds of 10-15 miles per hour making it feel like the low 20s, Amanda Seale of Cartersville takes her eighteen-month-old son Jackson and her two dogs Mocha (left) and Ellie for an invigorating walk Thursday morning. Highs Friday will be in the mid-40s with less of a wind-chill effect, and rain moves in for the weekend with highs in the low to mid-60s.