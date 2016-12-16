Cartersville council agrees to assist Habitat project

After bestowing the official seal of approval to the Cartersville Hurricanes — back-to-back state high school football champions — the Cartersville City Council moved on to the more mundane responsibilities of local government Thursday.

Council passed a resolution to assist Habitat for Humanity in building eight low-income transitional housing units by reducing water and sewer capacity fees.

“They are asking the city to help them with the water and sewer fees normally associated with house construction,” said City Manager Sam Grove. “Technically because it is a fee, we can’t outright waive it, but the city can agree to fund part of it.”

The total amount of the request was $18,400 — $2,300 per house — to be paid from the general fund leading Mayor Matt Santini to voice his concerns.

“This is something that should happen in extremely rare cases,” he said. “I am in favor of this even though it may not be the best policy in the world because of the services they provide and the needs they address, but it shouldn’t happen with any sort of regularity.”

Councilmember Louis Tonsmeire said he felt it was important to pass the resolution.

“I think it’s important to do this,” he said. “This is something we should do. It makes a statement about us as a city.”

Council also heard a first reading of an amendment to re-evaluate and adjust municipal court fees and sessions to allow a judge to schedule court around holidays and not hold court on the fifth Monday of any month. The amendment also requires surcharges to be added when bail or bond is posted and paid into either the general fund or dedicated accounts.

Council also approved an agreement to relocate a gas main so that additional drainage could be installed at the site of an Aldi store at Rowland Springs Road and Joe Frank Harris Parkway. Aldi will reimburse the city $12,407 for moving the gas line.

In other business, council:

• Reappointed Tonya Emery to a seat on the Bartow County Board of Health

• Swore in Harry Smith as municipal court judge and Jay Choate as assistant municipal court judge.

• Heard first readings of the adoption of the 2017 City of Cartersville Pension Plan

• Approved easements for the Georgia Transmission Corporation Easements to property on Sugar Valley Road needed for power line extension and improvements.

• Approved an easement to allow OmniChem to complete Phase III of the Erwin Street water main replacement from Aubrey Street to Porter Street.

• Authorized $22,975 for the water department to replace a secondary screw pump in the No. 4 gearbox.

• Authorized a $24,556.61 payment to One Beacon insurance representing the amount due on three open claims that is the city's portion of the insurance deductible.

• Accepted a $661,262 grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation Airport Division for the construction of a storm drainage system and land acquisition at the Cartersville-Bartow County Airport. The Airport Authority will pay the local match of about $34,800.

The Cartersville City Council will meet on Jan. 5, 2017 at City Hall for a work session at 6 p.m. followed by a regular meeting at 7 p.m