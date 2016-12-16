Bartow’s diverse tourism base continues to pay off

As 2017 nears, Cartersville-Bartow County Convention & Visitors Bureau officials are pleased with the county’s tourism gains this year and are optimistically looking toward the future.Even though Avatron Smart Park — a $750-million technology-focused venue — did not come to fruition in Emerson, there still are many reasons to celebrate.

“2016 has certainly been a year of successes, and despite the recent Avatron announcement, my thoughts toward 2017 is that our local hospitality industry will continue to thrive due to the business climate that has been created here,” said Regina Wheeler, deputy director for the Cartersville-Bartow County CVB. “Throughout Bartow County, with Cartersville leading the way, there is a prevailing spirit of cooperation and a desire for positive growth. Developments that benefit, not burden, our communities and families is what is achieved through tourism. The same spirit that our local sports teams display on the fields and courts, is the drive that ignites the Tourism Council, our governments and local development organizations to cooperatively bring home developments that win for our residents.

“In 2017, we will have a great opportunity to reach many new audiences through our work with public influencers — the media, travel writers, bloggers and more. This year, we focused on the ‘Only’s,’ the things that make our communities truly special and unique. We will continue to market this message of ‘Only in Cartersville,’ ‘Only in Adairsville’ and ‘Only in Emerson’ with both influencers and individuals to create and increase memorable experiences worth sharing.”

She continued, “We are grateful to our existing industry developers for continuing the LakePoint dream and for the expansion underway at Barnsley Resort. Our community has been favorably positioned because of these and many others, including the Avatron project. The right developments will come, and 2017 just might be the year.”

While Cartersville-Bartow County CVB Executive Director Ellen Archer could not provide a complete overview of 2016, she shared numerous “optimistic stats and facts.”

“First, as to hotel-generated revenue, year-to-date hotels in Bartow County have generated 12.6 percent more revenue than the same period of 2015 and 2015 was a bumper crop year,” Archer said. “That statistic comes to us from Smith Travel Research, or the STR Report, which is the internationally recognized authority on hotel performance. Since hotel revenue usually accounts for around ... 20 percent of total tourist expenditures, we must assume overall increases in tourism generate revenues would be about at the same mark.

“But enough for statistics. Let’s look at how that translates into what we have seen developed in Bartow County in 2016. No. 1, we have had two new hotels that opened this year — Home2 Suites and Holiday Inn Express. No. 2, we have enjoyed a net gain of eight restaurants. No. 3, we have a major expansion of Barnsley Resort underway to include a 55-room lodge and a new conference center. No. 4, we saw the opening of White Columns at Kingston, an elegant conference and retreat center with lodging. No. 5, we saw the addition of a new attraction, Lakepoint Station, a family fun amusement center, which is a first of its kind in Bartow County. No. 6, we welcomed Urban Futbol, an indoor pick-up soccer facility and last — but certainly not least — No. 7, the opening of Champions Center at LakePoint Sporting Community. Wow, I’d say that’s a lot, and we end the year with a lot ... for which to give thanks.”

Citing Bartow’s diverse tourism base, Archer looks for “steady growth” in 2017.

“My feelings about Bartow tourism for 2017 are that we will continue to grow and build on our base, which let us not forget has become very diverse,” Archer said. “We offer everything from cultural attractions, such as our world-class museums to history to baseball. And, statewide and nationally, tourism professionals are predicting steady growth for next year.

“As to the recent announcement of Avatron suspending operations, I feel sad that David Garrett [CEO of Avatron USA Development LLC], his staff and all the people behind the scenes have had their energy, passion and hard work put on the shelf. And regardless of the suspension of the Avatron project, we certainly owe David Garrett, et al. They no doubt have put God’s Little Acres on Paga Mine Road on the map. As to the ‘what would have been’ with regard to economic impact through tourism, who knows? We can only assume it would have been astounding.”