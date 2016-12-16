Tellus presents ‘Star of Wonder’ lecture Wednesday

For its Wednesday Lunch and Learn lecture, Tellus Science Museum will highlight the story of Christmas from an astronomer’s viewpoint. To be delivered by the venue’s astronomy program manager, David Dundee, the “Star of Wonder” presentation will begin at 12:15 p.m.

“I have lectured on this topic many times before,” Dundee said. “I have written articles and produced several planetarium shows on this topic. My very first planetarium show that I produced in New York City back in 1977 was a Christmas show about this topic. ’Tis the season for astronomers to talk about the Star of Bethlehem.

“I think people enjoy connecting the dots — understanding how we measure time is based on the sky [and] how our calendars work. Then trying to connect it to historical events. It’s nice to take a break from all the barrage of commercialism and buying things to explore the beginnings of Christmas and how it connects to our everyday lives.”

He continued, “I will be talking about how astronomy establishes our calendars. [I will] try [to] speculate when Jesus was born and finally use astronomy and clues from the Bible to figure out what the Star of Bethlehem might have been. Was [it] a super nova? A comet? Bright meteor? A grouping of planets? Or was it something else? Come and find out.”

Opened in January 2009, the 120,000-square-foot museum is located at 100 Tellus Drive in Cartersville. The venue, which welcomed its 1.5 millionth visitor in October, is comprised of four main spaces — Science in Motion, the Weinman Mineral Gallery, Fossil Gallery and the Collins Family My Big Backyard hands-on science gallery — a 120-seat digital planetarium and an observatory.

“Soon after we opened in 2009, Tellus began providing Lunch and Learn opportunities once a month,” said Shelly Redd, Tellus’ director of marketing. “It’s called Lunch and Learn because we offer a short lecture, around 45 minutes, which is presented in our banquet rooms and guests can purchase lunch in the café to enjoy during the presentation.

“Speaker topics have ranged from the science of magic to drilling for natural gas in Georgia. Oftentimes, topics coincide with a particular holiday, season or current event. We try to present science in a fun way while keeping it family friendly — ideal for ages 6 [and older]. Lunch and Learn is ideal for homeschool families, most especially those that have a membership to the museum, because there is no additional cost for the program.”

As Redd noted, the upcoming lecture will be free for museum members and included in regular admission to Tellus for nonmembers. For more information about the museum and its events and programs, call 770-606-5700 or visit http://tellusmuseum.org.