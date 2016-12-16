Cartersville Elementary School fifth-graders graduate from DARE program

Another class of fifth-grade students hopefully has learned that nothing good can come from using drugs.

The fifth-graders at Cartersville Elementary School have spent the past few months learning about the dangers of drugs, alcohol and behaviors associated with addictions through the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program conducted by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.

Started by Lt. John Morgan in nine county elementary schools in 1992, DARE provides students with the skills necessary to recognize and resist pressures to experiment with drugs and to avoid gangs and violence through lessons that emphasize self-esteem, decision-making, interpersonal communication skills, the consequences of drug abuse, conflict resolution and positive alternatives to substance abuse.

Surveys of DARE graduates indicate students who complete the program show increased knowledge of and resistance to drugs and alcohol, improved attitudes towards school, better grades and lower levels of truancy and vandalism.

The program at CES concluded for this school year Dec. 9 with two graduation ceremonies led by its DARE officer, Investigator Hollie McKamey, and Sheriff Clark Millsap, who presented each student with a certificate.

During the hourlong ceremonies, students entered the gym by homeroom class, and three students from each set of classes were selected to read their DARE essays, Assistant Principal Becky Bryant said.

“Deb Sonnenberg, a member of the 1996 Canadian Olympic softball team, spoke to students about the importance of making positive choices,” she said. “Her message paired well with student essays focusing on the need to follow the DDMM — DARE Decision-Making Model. Sheriff Millsap also challenged students to commit to display their DARE graduation certificate to encourage them to stay away from drugs and violence. DARE officer Investigator Hollie McKamey shook the hand of every student to conclude the program.”

DARE, which was implemented at CES more than a decade ago, is an important program for young people to participate in as they prepare to head to middle school, according to Bryant.

“Students have an opportunity to be proactive with their response to peer pressure, drugs, alcohol and bullying,” she said. “Students also have a chance to clarify misconceptions and focus on positive ways to say no to drugs and violence. We want all of our students to be valued citizens, and the DARE program does a fantastic job to teach students how to make the best decisions for not only today, but also for their future.”

Bryant said a highlight of the ceremony was having Khristian Lando, a fifth-grader who is battling leukemia, there to graduate with his class.

“As he walked up to receive his diploma, many were moved to tears, as we have all worked together to support this student and his family,” she said.

Tina Lando, Khristian’s mother, said her son is undergoing 28-day cycles of chemotherapy that require hospital admission for four to six weeks, “depending on Khristian's response to treatment.”

“Khristian completed cycle 1 of chemo and was able to come home once his blood counts came back up,” the Cartersville resident said. “Khristian returned back to the hospital for cycle 2 of chemo on Dec. 12 after two weeks’ break in between cycles.”

Khristian, 10, said he thinks all fifth-graders should participate in DARE.

“You have fun and learn things that can help you,” he said. “[I learned] that you have to make good decisions because bad decisions will get you in trouble or cause you to die. You get a DARE shirt that I liked, a pin to show that you graduated and your certificate.”

He also was happy he got to graduate with his class.

“It was cool and that everyone missed me and [was] happy to see me after I got sick, and I got my certificate,” he said.

Ten-year-old Meredith Gaines learned some facts that will help her stay healthy and alive.

“I learned that 40,000 people die a year from drug-related issues,” she said. “And I also learned that the reason people get addicted to cigarettes is because of the nicotine inside of them. Knowing this will help me make the right decisions and help my friends make the right decisions.”

Jayden Curtis, also 10, said he learned “a lot of things” from the program, “like to be confident while speaking in front of an audience and also how to be a good bystander if someone is being bullied.”

“And I also learned how to make a good decision by using the DARE Decision-Making Model,” he said. “I also learned to be more responsible.”