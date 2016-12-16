Solar panels installed at BCCCA

The Bartow County College and Career Academy has become a solar panel site.

Director of Maintenance and Construction Pankaj Daiya said a Minneapolis-based company called “tenKsolar” approached the Bartow County School System to outline the Federal Solar Energy Program administered by Georgia Power.

“tenKsolar narrowed down the sites to three — Bartow County College and Career Academy, Woodland High School and Cass High School — after analyzing the electricity consumption and available site area,” he said. “These three locations were included in the initial [lottery] drawing held by Georgia Power.”

The school district agreed in principle to lease the sites for 30 years at locations where the solar panels will be installed, Daiya said.

BCCCA was the first site to be approved for the program, and installation began after Labor Day and was completed by the second week of November.

“The installation part was taken over by a company called New Energy Equity, and the installation was completed by U-Renew,” Daiya said. “Georgia Power was involved in designing transformers and providing connections to the using site.”

The solar panels “harness the sun’s energy and produce electricity, which is transferred to the using site after it passes through a series of inverters and transformers,” Daiya said.

Several emails to tenKsolar asking for comments for this story were not answered.