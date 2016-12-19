Police car thieves arrested in Haralson County

After nearly a week on the run, the man and woman accused of stealing a Cartersville police car were arrested in Haralson County Friday night.

According to a press release from Haralson County Sheriff Eddie Mixon, Rudy Lee Vinson, of Bremen, and Anastasia Nicole Earwood, of Ranger, were arrested around 7:30 p.m. Friday near Bremen.

Vinson and Earwood were arrested on Dec.10 on unrelated criminal charges but at some point during the traffic stop, despite being handcuffed, they managed to get into the front seat of the patrol vehicle and drove away. The officer reported to the dispatcher that his car had been taken.

“The subject is in 165 patrol car. Subject is now in the vehicle,” the dispatcher said.

As the pursuit continued, 911 callers reported sighting the stolen cruiser.

“Stand by, we are getting inundated with 911 calls referencing this,” the dispatcher warned. “Has its blue lights on, is driving very erratic. White male driver, possible female in the back.”

Another dispatcher informed officers that the suspects were possibly armed with a rifle and a shotgun.

“There is going to be an AR-13 and a 12-gauge in the trunk,” the dispatcher reported.

The vehicle and its contents, including the rifle and shotgun were later found in Haralson County.

The couple remained on the lam until Friday afternoon when they were seen in another stolen vehicle near Heflin, Alabama just over the state line.

U.S. marshals attempted to stop them on a dead-end road, but Vinson backed into the marshal's vehicle and fled the scene. The marshals, assisted by the Polk County Sheriff's Department, Polk County Police Department, Haralson County Sheriff's Department and the Georgia State Patrol, chased the couple on U.S. Hwy. 78 eastbound back into Georgia. The fugitives eventually crashed the stolen vehicle in Tallapoosa and both suspects fled.

Ear­wood was apprehended at the scene of the accident but Vinson escaped, then allegedly approached a motorist and demanded that he drive him to a nearby Walmart. After Vinson got out of the car, the motorist called police and soon U.S. marshals descended on the Walmart and arrested Vinson.

In addition to charges following Friday's events, other charges include aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding police, obstruction and possibly carjacking.

This is the second time in six months that a Bartow County police vehicle has been stolen during a traffic stop.

On July 16, a Bartow Sheriff’s deputy investigating reports of a suspicious person in Acworth was interviewing Lorenzo Leon Taylor, 32, of Mississippi, when Taylor jumped in the patrol vehicle and fled. Bartow deputies, assisted by Cobb County Police and Cherokee County sheriff's deputies, pursued the stolen patrol car, finally using a “pit maneuver” to cause Taylor to lose control on Highway 92 in Woodstock.