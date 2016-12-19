Excel students show love of Jesus through Angel Tree

Students at Excel Christian Academy are serving as examples of the traits that Jesus exemplified.

As part of the sixth annual Angel Tree project, pre-K through 12th-grade students at the Cartersville private school donated 100 Christmas gifts for two families in the community who asked only for necessities.

“As a Christian school, we want to give back to the community as Jesus taught that we should do,” Director of Advancement Donna Garland said. “The students were so touched to hear these families were only asking for necessities for their gifts. It was such a blessing to watch our students rise to the challenge of truly giving this Christmas season. Our faculty and staff were overwhelmed at the response.”

For 10 days, students, parents and staff members bought items on the families’ wish lists — toys, clothes, makeup and other necessities — wrapped them and brought them to the school.

Service liaison and former Excel parent Paula Pickens contacted the school about the families, and a volunteer picked up the gifts and delivered them to the recipients last Tuesday, Garland said.

The students’ response to the project, headed up by elementary administrative assistant Christie Hale and Spanish teacher Carrie Peterson, was “very generous and thoughtful,” Garland said.

“Students were their age and wanted to help someone with like interests or just helping someone who needed help,” she said. “It was a pleasure to see how excited students, parents and staff were to give. Their hearts and purses were open to live out the love of Jesus in our community.”