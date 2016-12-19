Noble Hill prepares for 50 years of Kwanzaa

To help area families celebrate the 50th anniversary of Kwanzaa, Noble Hill-Wheeler Memorial Center will highlight the significance of the upcoming African-American and Pan-African holiday.

“The purpose [of Kwanzaa] is so the families can get together to plan for the new year, their goals and purposes that they want for their family and members of their families,” said Marian Coleman, former curator for the Noble Hill-Wheeler Memorial Center, who now is serving as a volunteer.

“[It is a time for families] to come together and make their lives better. This is why they come together to celebrate.

“... What we do [at Noble Hill] is just give people information about it. So if they would like to do Kwanzaa at their homes or in the community, this is just some information on how they could do it. ... Kwanzaa will not interfere with Christmas, because it’s still a time of getting family together and doing things with family, having activities with family. The difference with Kwanzaa is that you’ll be talking about African-American history.”

Created in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga, Kwanzaa is a time in which the African community throughout the world reflects on their culture, family and history and sets goals for the future. Observed from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, the holiday encourages participants to apply principles — unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith — to their lives, to work toward bettering themselves and strengthening ties with their family and community.

According to www.officialkwanzaawebsite.org, “[Kwanzaa’s] origins are in the first harvest celebrations of Africa from which it takes its name. ... Kwanzaa builds on the five fundamental activities of Continental African ‘first fruit’ celebrations: ingathering; reverence; commemoration; recommitment; and celebration.

“Kwanzaa, then, is:

• a time of ingathering of the people to reaffirm the bonds between them;

• a time of special reverence for the creator and creation in thanks and respect for the blessings, bountifulness and beauty of creation;

• a time for commemoration of the past in pursuit of its lessons and in honor of its models of human excellence, our ancestors;

• a time of recommitment to our highest cultural ideals in our ongoing effort to always bring forth the best of African cultural thought and practice; and

• a time for celebration of the Good, the good of life and of existence itself, the good of family, community and culture, the good of the awesome and the ordinary, in a word the good of the divine, natural and social.”

Now serving as a cultural museum, the Noble Hill-Wheeler Memorial Center’s building — originally named Cassville Colored School and later referred to as the Noble Hill School — provided instruction for black children in the first through seventh grades from 1923 to the mid-1950s.

Known as the first Rosenwald School in northwest Georgia, Noble Hill cost $2,036.35 to construct. The Rosenwald Fund contributed $700, with the remainder raised by the Cassville community.

Built in 1923, the school stayed in operation until the educational site was consolidated into Bartow Elementary School in 1955.

Renamed Noble Hill-Wheeler Memorial Center, the venue at 2361 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Cassville currently reveals what life and education was like for black residents during the early to mid-1900s.

For more information about Noble Hill, call 770-382-3392.