Grand Theatre celebrates 10th year of acting classes

Highlighting the “finer skills of stagecraft,” The Grand Theatre’s acting classes will kick off Jan. 3, 2017.

“The Grand Theatre first offered acting classes for the youth of our community in 2006, so that makes this our 10th anniversary,” said Terri Cox, program director for The Grand. “We began with teen acting classes taught by Don Kordecki. Later on we added classes for younger students in grades two [through] five.

“We noticed that most young actors would audition for plays or enroll in our theater camps where the schedules were pressed for time. Actors were hurriedly required to begin learning lines, blocking, music and choreography. There was little time to teach the finer skills of stagecraft. With our acting classes, the instructors have time to teach the students the basic skills of acting without having to worry about getting ready for a big performance.”

The two six-week courses will be conducted on Tuesdays, separating students by age — grades two through five and grades six through 12. The instructors for the Elementary Acting Class and Teen Acting Class will be Kristy Montgomery and Morgan Brooks, respectively.

“The elementary students will learn basic theater terms, how to project their voices, how to stand and move,” Cox said. “We use theater games and hands-on activities to teach the skills. Theater also requires a lot of cooperation among the actors, and a lot of emphasis is placed on working together as a team and being considerate of others. We continue these lessons in the teen class but graduate to learning about how to develop a character and how to express the many emotions that they might need to portray. Time is also spent on how to make the most of every audition opportunity.

“... Both of our instructors have a real love of their art and a love for young people. Kristy Montgomery not only gives numerous hours to community theater each week, but is on the staff at Cartersville Middle School. Morgan Brooks is a professor at Reinhardt [University] and participates in many other theater groups in the area. She is also a fine actor and talented theater technician. We are so fortunate to have these women on our teaching staff.”

Tuition for the Elementary Acting Class, which will be held from 5 to 6:15 p.m., will be $60 for each student. The Teen Acting Class will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and cost $90.

“There are two goals for the Elementary Acting Class,” said Montgomery, who serves as co-president and program director for ACT I Inc., a director and acting teacher for The Grand Youth Theatre and a board member for the Cultural Arts Alliance. “The first goal is to introduce young performers to stage terminology and techniques.

We go over the basic stage directions and how to act onstage. Secondly, we focus on audition skills. I try to teach them how to actually pick monologues and songs, rather than just going with something that seems easy. My goal is to prepare them to actively engage in their auditions from early ages so that they give themselves the best shot available at getting the roles they want and that will challenge them. After choosing and preparing their audition selections, our culminating piece to the class is a mock audition for the parents.

“The 2017 class will be the fourth I’ve taught. The acting classes give me a good opportunity to work with a lot of the performers who then go on and audition for me, which gives me an excellent way to start training them.”

She continued, “I’ve worked with young performers for almost 15 years now, and they never cease to amaze me. The acting class in particular is a joy to teach because the students are always so enthusiastic about what they are learning. I’ve had countless students show up shy and nervous and end up showing off and showing out at the final performance. I’ve had even more show up at auditions for productions I’ve directed that have come more prepared and equipped to succeed than others who are auditioning. More than anything, the class gives them the confidence to do well.”

To register for either class, call 770-386-7343 or visit The Grand Theatre Ticket Office at 7 N. Wall St. in Cartersville.