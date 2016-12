RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Debris from a Monday morning accident on Interstate 75 near Mile 281 litters the shoulder as traffic crawls past. A southbound tractor-trailer carrying steel on a flatbed trailer overturned after running off of the right side of the road then over-correcting in an attempt to return to the roadway. There were no injuries as a result of the accident. However, traffic was backed up for about seven miles as the wreckage was removed.