Gossen plant in Cartersville reopening with new owner

A Cartersville plant that recently closed is about to spring back to life.

PVC building products manufacturer Gossen Corp., which closed the doors on its plants in Cartersville and Glendale, Wisconsin, in October, has been acquired by Livingston, New Jersey-based Inteplast Group, the largest integrated plastics manufacturer in North America.

As a result, the 143 employees who were laid off — 49 in Cartersville — are being asked to return to their jobs as the new year approaches.

“We opted to take over the two Gossen plants, despite their being shut down at this time,” Inteplast President Dr. John Young said in a press release. “We believe that the hard-working employees from both plants will certainly combine efforts with us to further this same ideal. I also want for us to show that both Glendale and

Cartersville are great locations for sustaining manufacturing. Likewise, we are confident that both Wisconsin and Georgia are great states for domestic manufacturing.”

Inteplast successfully bid on the 88-year-old company that was placed into receivership by the Circuit Court for Milwaukee County just two months ago and had to shut down operations at the two plants due to its financial collapse, according to the release.

Gossen’s debt exceeded $5.5 million, resulting in the court-ordered receivership on Oct. 14. After failing to make payroll, Gossen and Butterfield Holdings LLC came under receiver Michael Polsky’s charge through Chapter 128.

The Wisconsin liquidation proceeding allowed the receiver to continue operations if economically feasible while searching for a buyer for the company’s assets as a going concern, or as an orderly liquidation of the assets.

All employees were given summary notice that the company could not continue operations at its plants and warehouses and were laid off Oct. 24.

The court approved the sale of Gossen to Inteplast Dec. 13, and all subsequent transactions were finalized Monday night, according to a company spokeswoman.

Director of Operations Kyle Hintze, who is in charge of the Cartersville and Glendale plants, immediately began notifying his former colleagues about the chance to return to their jobs if they hadn’t found other employment yet, the release said.

Most employees are expected to return to work in time for production to begin by the end of the year, it said.

“We at Inteplast find it particularly meaningful at this time of year to be able to give people the opportunity to return to a good job with a bright outlook,” said Senior Director of Human Resources and Communications Brenda Wilson, noting the management team for Gossen is “contacting employees directly.” “Our intention is to bring [them] back at previous wages and similar benefits.”

Young said Gossen employees were one reason Inteplast wanted to buy the company.

“Our hearts were drawn to this acquisition mainly because of the massive layoff affecting the livelihoods of 143 people and their families,” he said. “It was imperative for us to get the bid done and quickly resume operations. We could have joined the liquidation process in order to save money, but at our expense, we opted to restore full operations, mainly in deference to the many workers, some of whom had been at Gossen for more than 15 to 20 years. One office manager had worked at Gossen for 46 years. ... Our hearts go out to the staff that made Gossen great. It’s the catalyst for us being proactive and bringing them back to work.”

Exactly when the Cartersville plant — which manufactures PVC decking, moldings, weatherstrip, railing, millwork and trimboards — on Sugar Valley Road will be up and running again is uncertain, according to Wilson.

“This partially depends on the state of the plant and condition of the machinery, but as soon as possible,” she said. “Inteplast is committed to this industry and to producing quality products for our customers; that, in turn, means jobs and stability.”

Young said the purchase complements Inteplast’s World-Pak division, which manufactures PVC building products such as decking, molding and trim at its Lolita, Texas, and Middlebury, Indiana, plants.

Inteplast, established in 1991 on the ideal of American manufacturing, operates more than 50 manufacturing facilities, including its flagship complex in Lolita, and employs more than 7,300 employees. Its products support such diverse industries as health care, food service, packaging, building products, grocery, retail, sanitation, industrial and graphic arts.