Clear Creek Elementary School robotics team heads to super-regional next month

A robotics team from Clear Creek Elementary School is headed to the next stop on its journey to an international championship.

The CCES Master Builders Red Team will be one of 32 teams competing at the KellRobotics Super-Regional Competition Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Kennesaw Charter Science and Math Academy after qualifying at the Wheeler CircuitRunner FIRST LEGO League Regional Competition Dec. 10 at East Cobb Middle School in Marietta.

The 10-member team — fifth-grader Katelyn Miller; fourth-graders Peyton Bowen, O’Rion Carter, Mackenzie Cornett, Kaitlin Ferguson and Bryson Wheeler; and third-graders Hayden Erickson, Ramona Jensen, Noah Paige and Cooper Souders — competed against 23 other elementary and middle school teams at the competition and was one of eight teams to advance to the super-regional.

“I think the team did OK,” Hayden, 9, said. “Even though we made a few mistakes, we tried our best.”

Clear Creek also had a second team that competed at the regional competition but did not move on to the super-regional, which includes the top teams from four regionals in the metro Atlanta area.

“This year’s teams worked diligently all season and overcame multiple obstacles along the way,” said Gateway teacher Robin Morrow, who coaches the teams with fifth-grade teacher Susan Gilmore and Gateway teacher Shelly Abernathy. “The [Red] team has already evaluated what went well at the regional competition and goals for improving in preparation for the super-regional. Our time is limited, but I think the team will persevere and be successful at the next level.”

The team members also were happy with their victory.

“I think it is really exciting and fun to go to the next round and try our programs again at the competition,” Kaitlin, 10, said.

“I think it's awesome that we can go in it,” O’Rion, also 10, said. “This is awesome ... and that is just cool, cool, cool.”

The regional competition focused on this year’s theme, Animal Allies, Morrow said.

“Teams are challenged to identify the connections between humans and animals and identify a problem for one or both groups,” she said. “After completing research, the teams must develop a creative solution. All of the missions this year are related to the theme. The robot must perform the missions.”

Bryson, 9, said his team built a LEGO Mindstorms EV3 robot called the Claw Grabber that had “one claw and a pusher” and was programmed with the Mindstorms software.

Claw Grabber had to complete four of the 15 missions — Shark Shipment (teams must deliver the shark in a tank to one of two areas), Service Dog (teams must lower a fence that signals the dog and its handler to know it is safe to proceed), Training and Research (teams must deliver a dog, its trainer and a zoologist to the training and research area) and Prosthesis (teams must retrieve an injured pig, bring it back to base, add a prosthesis and deliver it to the farm).

“Each team participates in three competition robot rounds for 150 seconds each,” Morrow said. “The top score is the only one that counts.”

Teams also had to do a research project relating to the theme.

“We researched crawfish because we have a couple of crawfish in our aquaponics lab at CCES,” Ramona, 8, said. “The bottom of the tank was very dirty, and we found that crawfish love to eat the algae. Unfortunately, we also learned that the catfish and bass like to eat crawfish. Our solution was to make a safe habitat for the crawfish to protect them from the predators.”

“Some of the classes at CCES this year have utilized ‘Breakout EDU’ simulations, where students work cooperatively to open a box with multiple locks,” Morrow said. “The students love doing breakouts, and the team decided to create a Breakout EDU challenge based on their research to help others learn about crawfish and their aquaponics solution.”

Morrow also said she was “very pleased with the creative thinking and perseverance of the team” regarding the research.

“Students learned about aquaponics and the interactions between different animals and fish in the tank,” she said.

Each team had to visit three sets of judges, who listened to the team’s research presentation, interviewed team members and scored them on core values, robot design and project presentation.

“The team earned exemplary scores in robot design strategy and innovation, project research, team solution, creativity and presentation effectiveness,” Morrow said.

The teams started coming together in February, when applications for participation were distributed to interested second-, third- and fourth-graders, the coach said. Each student had to complete the application and a research project, and 20 students made the cut.

In April, the group began researching animals and learning core values, teamwork and robot programming.

“At the end of August, the official challenge is released worldwide,” Morrow said, noting the teams meet one afternoon a week from August through competition season. “The students immediately began building mission models, designing a robot, programming missions, researching animals and brainstorming solutions.”

She also divided the group into two teams, Red and Blue, for competition season.

Team members are eagerly anticipating the super-regional competition.

“I think we will do good because we are improving our programs,” Cooper, 9, said.

“I think I'll do good at the super-regional, and I really think that we can have a new experience so we can try better at the next competition,” Mackenzie, 9, said.

After super-regionals are completed, the top one-quarter teams will advance to the state level, where there will be two competitions with 40 teams each: the Georgia Tech State Championship Jan. 28 at the Clough Undergraduate Learning Center and the University of Georgia State Championship Feb. 4 at the Miller Learning Center, Morrow said.

“The state of Georgia has so many teams, it conducts two state competitions,” she added.

The top team from each state tournament will head to the World Festival competition April 19-22 in Houston or April 26-29 in St. Louis.