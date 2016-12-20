Mile markers come to Etowah River

NEIL MCGAHEE/The Daily Tribune News

Bartow County Fire Department Capt. Josh Castleberry, left, and Firefighter Kyle Osteen, spent the day erecting about 60 signs every half-mile along the banks of the Etowah River from the Lake Allatoona dam to the Floyd County line. In an emergency, the caller may report the sign number, which is coordinated with GPS units saving precious response time. Buy photo

Several years ago, a couple was kayaking on the Etowah River when the woman suffered an asthma attack.What began as difficulty breathing quickly became a full-blown emergency. Her companion called 911 for help, but when asked for a location, he didn’t know where they were.

Precious minutes were lost as the 911 dispatcher tried to narrow down a location.

“How long have you been on the river?” she asked. “How far have you gone.”

The man couldn’t provide an answer for either question.

Finally the responders from the Bartow County Fire Dept. resorted to blowing their sirens until the couple eventually heard them and guided them in.

“That call had a good outcome,” said Bartow Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Paul Cuprowski. “It could [have] just as easily taken a tragic turn.”

In an effort to better respond to river emergencies, the EMA along with the fire department, are using a couple of new weapons.

Capt. Josh Castleberry and firefighter Kyle Osteen spent yesterday erecting signs every half-mile along the banks of the Etowah from the Lake Allatoona dam to the Floyd County line.

“In an emergency, people, if they didn’t have a cell phone, were having to walk to someone’s house to call for help,” Cuprowski said. “They would call, then not be able to communicate their location.”

Hopefully those days are over.

About 60 reflective markers are being installed on the river bank every half-mile.

“These markers are GPS coordinated,” Cuprowski said. “So if someone says they are at marker 35, we can set our GPS unit and find them saving precious time.”

The entire project cost $2,500, a deal if you ask Cuprowski.

After the victim(s) are located, the first responders have another tool in the shed — an 18 and a half foot rescue boat.

“This is a Rockproof-brand “River Rocket,” said BCFD deputy chief Dwayne Jamison. “It can run in a few inches of water, which enables us to reach areas that we previously couldn’t get to. It’s going to save some lives.”

Cuprowski said he expects to have all the signs erected within two or three weeks.

“In the next few months, we will be handing out leaflets at the county boat launches,” he said. “They will tell people where the signs are located — every half mile on the right bank, unless there is some sort of barrier to access — and how to use them.”