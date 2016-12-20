RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

With the 80-acre property wrapped in lights, Pettit Creek Farms is bustling with activity in the days leading up to Christmas. Started Nov. 24, the annual Christmas Light Show will continue through Dec. 30, operating Monday to Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. and Sunday, 6 to 9 p.m.

“We take the money that we make off the place and just reinvest it back into the company, into the farm,” said Scott Allen, owner of Pettit Creek Farms. “Every bit of it goes just right back to buying new stuff for next year. Every year, it’s grown and grown and grown. Some people don’t see it, but the ones that love the farm, they say, ‘Oh my goodness, you’ve got a train this year.’ ... They’ll tell you every piece and tell you about what year we put them up.

“We build most of that stuff in-house — me and my son. We build it, decorate it, light it and everything. We’ve got an archway, [where] two polar bears are juggling a teddy bear, a truck and a basketball. ... We’ve got 12-foot snowmen battling it out across the road. They’re throwing snowballs back and forth.”

Located at 337 Cassville Road in Cartersville, the Christmas Light Show kicked off in the late 1990s.

According to Allen, the offering requires a “blue-gillion” lights, which are installed from October to Thanksgiving Day.

“Anybody can have a light show — go to Wal-Mart, buy ... some lights and throw them up,” Allen said.

“But when you come to our place, not only do you get a light show, but you get ... to ride a camel or a pony, or play in the moonwalk, go to the petting zoo [and see] Georgia’s largest herd of reindeer.”

For $15 per vehicle, people can drive through the illuminated route.

Guests also have the option to partake in a hayride, which costs $10 per person. There is no charge for “babies in arms.” Both entrance fees cover visiting the reindeer and the petting zoo. Santa Claus attends the event each Thursday to Sunday.

“You can’t just go anywhere and see reindeer, and you can’t just see animals that might have been at that first manger scene that began so many years ago,” said Regina Wheeler, deputy director for the Cartersville-Bartow County Convention & Visitors Bureau. “So it’s a special and unique place. The lights are a bonus, but I think the animals are a draw.

“... My son actually went last week. I think they just did the drive through, but I have heard comments this year about the increased number of lights and that it’s much more visible immediately upon arriving at the farm. I know the Allens work hard each year to add to their display and to make it bigger and better than years before. So it is something that I think people could certainly put into their holiday traditions for future years — get started now and keep coming back.”

For more information about Pettit Creek Farm’s Christmas Light Show, call 770-386-8688 or visit www.pettitcreekfarms.com.