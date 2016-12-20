Pocket garden finds new home in downtown Cartersville

Spearheaded by the Cartersville Downtown Development Authority, a pocket garden is taking root between Ross’ Diner and Lil’ Dollz ‘N Gentz.

“I feel that the pocket garden enhances downtown by providing an aesthetically pleasing green space improvement for what was originally a plain strip of grass,” said Lillie Read, manager of the Cartersville DDA. “Before this opportunity presented itself, the design committee of the DDA had already been talking about trying to introduce pocket parks and pocket gardens to the downtown area, so we were very excited at the prospect of adapting the Shakespeare garden to that use.

“When possible, we like to try and incorporate educational components into our projects, so the fact that we could use the Shakespeare tie-in as a learning opportunity made things even more appealing. There is a shortage of green space downtown, so I would definitely welcome more pocket parks and pocket gardens. I like them because they provide beauty, conversation opportunities, visual interest and learning opportunities, plus they are good for the environment. We always try to choose drought tolerant, native, pollinator plants, which are well suited to this area.”

Initially situated behind The Legion Theatre, the pocket garden was relocated Friday. Along with the Cartersville DDA, volunteers with Keep Bartow Beautiful and the Bartow Master Gardeners Association helped establish the new site.

According to a news release from the Cartersville DDA, “This garden was originally installed behind The Legion Theatre as part of an educational project conceived of by Leadership Bartow. Its plants are all chosen from botanical references made throughout Shakespeare’s writing and then further selected for their adaptability to our local climate. However, as The Pumphouse Players looked at their ... upcoming 42nd season, it became increasingly clear that they need that valuable space on their lot for set construction and parking. Out of that need, a collaboration was born whereby The Pumphouse Players donated the plants and hardscape materials to the DDA, which in turn found a new home for them.

“A strip of grass-flanked sidewalk by Ross’ Diner offered a likely location for a new garden and after a few meetings the DDA was given permission to use the space. Sheri Henshaw, director of Keep Bartow Beautiful, provided invaluable help for this project, which included using her experience in landscape architecture to design a new layout for the long and narrow space. She also helped to coordinate planting dates and volunteers to bring this project to fruition.”