One of Bartow County’s legislators has been honored for his support of the technology industry in Georgia.

State Sen. Bruce Thompson, R-White, was named 2016 Technology Legislator of the Year by the Technology Association of Georgia, the state’s leading association dedicated to the promotion and economic advancement of Georgia’s technology industry.

The chairman of the Senate’s Science and Technology Committee received the award, given annually to state lawmakers who demonstrate support and understanding of Georgia’s technology issues and industry, Dec. 14 at the 2016 TAG Legislative Roundtable.

“It came as a complete surprise,” Thompson said, noting he was “humbled” by the award. “Certainly when you chair a committee, you don’t chair that committee with any intention of trying to win an award. This has been a very, very busy committee this year. We’re dealing with the data breaches that we have throughout our state. We’re dealing with the SpaceWorks industry wanting to come to Georgia. We’re dealing with cyber security. So it certainly was an honor to be able to chair this committee — I hope to continue to chair it — but I certainly was shocked when they told me I was Legislator of the Year for this industry.”

Thompson — who was elected in 2013 to represent Senate District 14, which includes portions of Bartow, Cobb and Cherokee counties — was praised for his hard work and dedication to the technology field.

“In his first year as the Senate Science and Technology chair, Sen. Thompson has diligently worked with technology industry leaders to hear testimony on important pieces of legislation to the industry, including data and cyber security,” said Tino Mantella, president and chief executive officer emeritus of TAG, in a press release. “He is an IT [information technology] professional who understands the industry and has shown a willingness to move the industry forward with consumers, education and small businesses. These are the pillars of a Technology Legislator of the Year.”

Technology is “one of the focuses we have in the state of Georgia,” according to Thompson.

“We have moved in a way that we have brought in the motion-picture industry,” he said. “We’ve worked on several different sectors, and one of them is obviously IT. We want to continue to grow that, but the challenge that we have with growing the IT business, as you hear about almost regularly, is you have a cyber security concern from these companies. They want to come to Georgia, but they want to make sure that we have the infrastructure in place to be able to protect, whether it be their IP [intellectual property] if they’re in motion pictures or personal data if they’re in the health care industry, whatever that is. That’s one of the big focuses we’ve had in the off-session right now is around government security and data, and now it’s expanded into cyber security.”

Thompson also said Georgia has been the “No. 1 place in the country to do business” for four years running, a title he wants the state to retain.

“That designation to our state is very important, and we treasure that, but we’re going to have to make sure we’re a technologically advanced state and [that] we’re also, again, protecting the privacy of not only our citizens but also the companies that come here and serve us,” he said. “Working with legislators through legislation — I do have some legislation that will be introduced — we’ll continue to move to protect the entities here, which, again, include our public citizens and the companies that are here.”

TAG has more than 33,000 members, hosts more than 200 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 34 industry societies. Its mission is to educate, promote, influence and unite Georgia’s technology community to foster an innovative and connected marketplace that stimulates and enhances a tech-based economy.