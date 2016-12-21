The Bartow County School System has discovered another avenue for helping young people earn their high school diploma.

The school district has partnered with Cleveland-based Mountain Education Charter High School to give students who had to or chose to quit school an opportunity to be successful learners who earn their diploma instead of a GED.

MECHS is a collaborative effort of the school systems in Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, Union, and White counties that also operates additional sites in Dawson, Elbert, Forsyth, Habersham, Hall, Rabun, and Stephens counties.

The year-round, Title I high school offers all Georgia-required curriculum courses and a variety of vocational courses and electives as well as all state-mandated testing.

The goal is to offer students the chance to earn a high school diploma and “promote education as a lifelong experience, while increasing the high school completion rate,” West Region Director Tim Mount said.

“We are an academic, self-paced, individualized evening high school that serves students who are seeking a nontraditional school environment and who desire a Georgia high school diploma,” he said. “MECHS also serves students who need to make up missed credit from their regular high school, enabling them to stay on academic track and graduate with their peers.”

Having a self-paced, individualized curriculum means students can work on any class at any time, according to the school website.

“Our curriculum is independent study, and students can take as long as they need to complete a class,” it said.

“There are no traditional lecture classes. Courses cannot be failed, and we stress mastery learning. Teachers oversee students and are there to tutor or answer any questions.”

Since its inception in 1993, the school has seen more than 3,000 students graduate and has helped more than 5,000 students within its county collaborative high schools graduate on time through the credit recovery program, Mount said.

“We believe earning a high school diploma generates confidence and offers students more post-secondary opportunities and options,” he said.

The collaboration will give Bartow County students another graduation option when it opens its 16th site at the Bartow County College and Career Academy at 738 Grassdale Road in Cartersville Jan. 30.

“I learned of Mountain Ed several years ago and asked them to consider expanding into our county,” Superintendent Dr. John Harper said.

“I am very thankful that once they decided to expand, they chose Bartow County. Anytime we can give students another opportunity to graduate, it is a benefit for not only them but also our entire community.”

The site, which will be able to accommodate 250 students “with the possibility of room to grow,” will start with two administrators and about 35 faculty and staff, Mount said.

“The majority of our teachers are Bartow County School System teachers,” he said. “All teachers are highly qualified in their content area.”

High school students ages 14 to 21 are welcome to attend classes Monday through Thursday from 4 to 9:30 p.m. with flexible attendance.

Since MECHS is a year-round school, there are no registration deadlines.

“We have ‘rolling’ enrollment, meaning students may enroll and begin anytime during the year,” Mount said.

Registration at the Bartow site will be Monday through Thursday from 2 to 7 p.m. beginning Monday, Jan. 2. The registrar and administrators will be available for registration assistance.

There also will be open houses Thursday, Jan. 19, and Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Full-time students — those who attend at least 20 hours a week — can attend the state-funded school at no charge, but students who are jointly enrolled with a regular day school program have to pay $75 for half a unit and $150 for one block unit.

For more information, visit www.mymec.org.