With the First Day Hikes, Georgia’s state parks and historic sites are helping area residents start the new year on the right foot.

“The national ‘First Day Hikes’ movement was started by America’s State Parks, an organization which supports park systems,” said Kim Hatcher, public affairs coordinator for Georgia Department of Natural Resources. “The events encourage citizens to lead healthier lives through outdoor recreation and to explore nature.

“Georgia has been participating for about five years now, with nearly every site offering hikes on New Year’s Day. ... We like to remind people that Georgia’s parks belong to all of us and can be fun places to get exercise. With so many families having time off from work or school during the holidays, it’s a great way to create lasting memories. Plus, hiking in winter means you can appreciate unique tree shapes and other scenery that would be hidden by summer leaves.”

For a list of sites participating and information about each hike, visit GeorgiaStateParks.org/firstdayhikes. Joining other state venues in this initiative, Bartow County’s Red Top Mountain State Park will present a variety of activities Jan. 1, including hikes that emphasize fitness and the site’s iron-ore history.

“To ring in the new year, we will be offering several programs at Red Top,” said Hannah Warner, interpretive ranger at Red Top. “At 10 a.m., we will embark on our First Day Fitness Hike on the Sweetgum Trail. On this moderate 3-mile hike, a ranger will guide you through easy exercises that can be done on the trail — no special equipment or gym membership needed. It is a great way to set the tone for a healthy and active 2017, all while soaking in the scenic Sweetgum Trail. We will meet at the Park Office.

“At 11 a.m., we will have our Yoga Flow into the New Year at Group Shelter 1 — advanced registration required. During this beginner’s yoga session, we will focus on mindfulness, balance and strength. It is a wonderful way to melt away the stress and approach the new year with a positive outlook.”

She continued, “At 3:30, we will explore the hidden gems of Iron Hill trail. Prior to the Civil War, the Iron Hill community was once a bustling iron mining region. Winter is a wonderful time to explore — the leaves have fallen and the lake is lower, presenting a unique chance to see things that are hidden by water and vegetation in the summer months. We will explore the iron mines, walk the old railroad connector and see the raw iron ore that was once the foundation of Bartow County. We will embark from the Iron Hill parking lot.”

While there is no fee to partake in the hikes, Red Top’s yoga session features a $3 charge and pre-registration by calling 770-975-0055. Participants also need to display a daily or annual ParkPass in their vehicles.

Building off the First Day Hike movement, the Etowah Indian Mounds Historic Site is offering its First Saturday Hike Jan. 7 at 9:30 a.m. The venue also will wrap up 2016 by conducting a Last Saturday Hike Dec. 31 at 3:30 p.m.

In addition to touring the property, participants will learn more about the 54-acre site, where several thousand American Indians lived from A.D. 1000 to A.D. 1550. Regarded as the most intact Mississippian Culture site in the Southeast, Etowah Indian Mounds at 813 Indian Mounds Road in Cartersville safeguards six earthen mounds, a village area, a plaza, borrow pits and a defensive ditch.

“We have been offering First Saturday Hikes for about three years now,” said Keith Bailey, interpretive ranger for the Etowah Indian Mounds. “It started out with an initiative for First Day Hikes, a hike on the first day of the year to encourage good health, but as we are closed on New Year’s Day, we and several other historic sites chose to offer the hike on the first Saturday of the year. This year, with the first Saturday being a whole week off, we decided to make it interesting by also offering a hike on the last day of year, as we are open on New Year’s Eve.

“The hike is not really long. We walk for about 1.5 miles around the site on parts of the Perimeter Trail, River Walk Nature Trail and the interpretive trail. We talk about the history of the site and nature. We also answer questions that guests may have and talk about upcoming events. For the First Saturday Hike, our Friend group usually has hot chocolate and coffee for guests after the hike.”

For more information on the Etowah Indian Mounds, visit www.gastateparks.org/EtowahMounds or call 770-387-3747. Further details about Red Top can be obtained online at www.gastateparks.org/RedTopMountain or by calling 770-975-0055.