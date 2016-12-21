To support its H.E.A.T. — Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic — Unit, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office recently was awarded $128,661 in grant funding for the 2017 season from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

“It’s a continuation of the grant that we received several years ago for our H.E.A.T. Unit,” Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap said. “... We received the grant several years ago to start the H.E.A.T. Unit. What it does is it targets not only speeding, but it targets seat belts and child safety restraints and DUIs and just traffic offenses, because we saw a rise in fatalities here, especially teenagers not wearing their seat belts and adults speeding and things like that.

“So we were really excited when we first got the grant. My guys that are on the unit, they really work hard at what they do. We write more warnings than we do actual citations, because sometimes a warning will suffice. Sometimes it will let that person know — ‘Hey look, we’re watching this. This is your warning.’ And they don’t do it again. So ... we’re out here trying to make the streets of Bartow County and our county roads safer.”

The grant funding will go toward the salaries of the three H.E.A.T. officers, vehicle maintenance and equipment. Established four years ago, the H.E.A.T. Unit consists of Deputy Philip Abernathy, Deputy Anthony Parker and Sgt. Matt Pifer.

“Agencies like Bartow County receive this H.E.A.T. grant because they have showed a particular dedication to protecting their citizens from impaired drivers,” stated GOHS Director Harris Blackwood in a news release posted on BCSO’s Facebook page. “This dedication is crucial because alcohol-related deaths still account for 25 percent of traffic fatalities in Georgia.”

From January to November, the H.E.A.T. Unit issued 1,640 speeding warnings and the following number of speeding citations — 150 for 11 to 25 mph over the speed limit; 190 for 16 to 20 mph over; 137 for 21 to 25 mph over; 45 for 26 to 29 mph over; and 32 for more than 29 mph over. During the same time period, the unit made 53 DUI arrests, 31 seat belt citations, 468 seat belt warnings, 16 drug arrests and two fugitive arrests.