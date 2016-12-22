

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS The 800-square-foot Solar House at Tellus Science Museum in Cartersville is scheduled to open in Spring 2017. Buy photo

View album

View gallery



As 2016 draws to a close, Tellus Science Museum is trying to secure the last quarter of funding for its Solar House.Currently, the venue has raised nearly 75 percent of its $145,000 goal.

According to https://supportus.georgiamuseums.org/tellus/solarhouse, “Tellus Science Museum has teamed up with West Virginia University to bring a brand-new Solar House exhibit to the museum. You may have noticed the construction of this addition on your last visit to Tellus but we still need your support.

“By supporting the Solar House, you will directly help demonstrate alternative energy sources to young minds. With your investment, the Solar House will inspire the thinkers, tinkerers and innovators of tomorrow to explore solar energy.”

While Tellus already has secured funds to build the Solar House, money still is needed to cover researching, designing and building its exhibits. Tentatively set to open in Spring 2017, the building will be the second Solar House to be featured at Tellus, the first being Georgia Tech’s 2007 Solar Decathlon entry. The 800-square-foot structure, originally designed by West Virginia University, will be situated in the front of the venue’s property beside the solar panels.

“[The first solar house] fit perfectly with the other solar exhibits and our desire to teach people about alternative energy and how technology is improving our lives,” said Jose Santamaria, executive director of Tellus. “So that was a popular exhibit. The one catch was that this was a competitive exhibit designed to really just last the two weeks of the competition. Having said all that, it was on exhibit for five years. But over time, it kind of kept degrading. It was not built to last. It was built just to be temporary.

“So around mid-year last year as we realized we would have to close that exhibit and take it down, we knew there was a Solar Decathlon [in] 2015. So we started looking at all the different competitors, and we reached out to quite a number to see if they had plans for their house. We ended up making an agreement with West Virginia [University], because we felt the design of the house seemed very complementary to the design of the museum.”

He continued, “So the one difference with this one is we are rebuilding it as a permanent structure. ... We’re not bringing it in as an exhibit that was meant to last for two weeks and have it up until it falls apart. So in many ways, we’re using new materials, new construction, techniques, [which] add all up to have an ironclad place.

We are using a lot of the main components of the design and the solar panels, but the actual structure is being built pretty solidly.”

Opened in January 2009, the 120,000-square-foot museum is located at 100 Tellus Drive in Cartersville. The venue, which welcomed its 1.5 millionth visitor in October, is comprised of four main spaces — Science in Motion, the Weinman Mineral Gallery, Fossil Gallery and the Collins Family My Big Backyard hands-on science gallery — a 120-seat digital planetarium and an observatory.

For more information about the museum and its events and programs, call 770-606-5700 or visit http://tellusmuseum.org. Financial donations for the Solar House can be placed online at https://supportus.georgiamuseums.org/tellus/solarhouse.