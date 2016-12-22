With both pastors joining their churches this year, the Rev. Drs. Chris Jones and Mark Jordan are delighted to be experiencing the Christmas season with their Cartersville congregations.

“I am without doubt excited to celebrate my first Christmas at Church at The Well,” said Jordan, who has served as the church’s lead pastor since Father’s Day. “This season we have utilized a saying, incorporating a hashtag, as a way to remind our church about the commitment to loving hospitality. We call this emphasis, #roomatthewell. The idea behind this is there is room for everyone at Church at The Well, and unlike Scriptural stories that indicate there was no room for Mary and Joseph [in] the inn while looking for a place to deliver Jesus in Bethlehem, we commit to make a place for everyone who comes to seek an authentic celebration of Jesus’ birth. The idea of #roomatthewell is an ideal way to share the heart and loving spirit of this special church.

“... My favorite aspect of celebrating Christmas at Church at The Well is its simplicity. Some places get so wrapped up in busyness that the heart of the message is easy to get lost in the hustle and bustle. The emphasis at Church at The Well is simple and focused solely on the reason for the season, namely Jesus Christ. This is lived out in worship and service, as even our largest Christmas party this season was to provide food, games and crafts for children at the Boys & Girls Club of Cartersville. God came to show us his love, and Church at The Well is committed to making that our focus, too.”

Located at 801 West Ave., Church at The Well will present Christmas Eve services at 3, 5 and 7 p.m. and a Christmas morning offering at 11 a.m.

“I have used themes and imagery from the ‘Star Wars’ movies throughout the month of December to tie in with the recent release of the Star Wars: Rogue One movie to teach the concept of light conquering darkness like good defeating evil,” Jordan said. “The name of this series is, ‘Christmas Awakens,’ and aims to show how the virtues of hope, peace, love and joy can awaken in everyone at Christmas, and change the way we live the rest of our lives. Our celebration of Christmas comes at a time when daylight hours are at their shortest, yet with the coming of Christmas in our northern hemisphere, we see light literally overcoming the darkness.

“Biblically, John 1:5 says that the light shines in the darkness and the darkness cannot understand or overcome it. Themes in the ‘Star Wars’ movies show that good ultimately conquers evil, even though there are times darkness seems to get the upper hand. On Christmas Eve, we will focus specifically on how the message of God’s love born in Jesus Christ is not just a myth or an entertaining story, but the good news that changes lives. We will tangibly show this as we share in Holy Communion and light candles to symbolize sharing the light that overcomes darkness with others. The message on Christmas Day will be a follow-up to help people realize that the message of Christmas isn’t just for one day in a year, but a state of being for every day of our lives.”

Starting his ministry at First Presbyterian Church — 183 W. Main St. — Aug. 1, Jones describes Christmas as a season “full of hope.”

“This is a remarkably active church in the community, and I am excited to come and be a part of a congregation that takes the message of the gospel as seriously as they do,” Jones said. “This is a congregation that offers a variety of opportunities to worship, and makes the work of serving our at-risk neighbors a top priority. When a congregation that puts faith into action on a routine basis ask[s] you to be their pastor, that’s an opportunity you don’t want to miss.

“This year, we are making some changes to the way we are organizing our worship services for the Christmas season. We will have three different Christmas Eve candlelight and communion services. The first service at 5 p.m. will be a family-friendly service that invites folks of all ages to participate in the telling of the Christmas story in a fun, no stress way. Our 7 p.m. service will be a more traditional candlelight and communion service led by our sanctuary choir, and a message of how God chooses to work in ways that we don’t always understand. Our 11 p.m. service is a quiet reflective service that invites folks to come and be reminded that [Christ’s] light continues to shine in the world. Three different services on Christmas Eve, so that you can come to one or all of them. We will gather again Christmas Day at 11 a.m. for a very relaxed worship service reflecting on the gifts of the season.”

Through these services, Jones is looking forward to sharing the “good news of Christmas” with worshippers.

“While all of these services are unique, and will focus on the different ways we see God at work around us, the basic message of Christmas is there,” Jones said. “God loves humanity so much that he chose to be born among us to invite us into a relationship that will transform our lives. That is the good news of Christmas, that the Word of God became flesh and lives among us.

“My favorite part of Christmas is seeing families worshipping together and celebrating the love they have for one another. No matter how crazy things get leading up to Christmas, there finally comes that moment when you can relax and know that God continues to love us, continues to engage us and continues to dwell among us. That is why Christmas is a season that is so full of hope. The reminder that the light of Christ continues to shine in the darkness.”