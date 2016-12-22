Lots of places in Bartow County will be shutting down this weekend to celebrate Christmas.

All Bartow County government offices, including the courts, as well as government offices in the cities of Cartersville, Adairsville, Emerson, Euharlee and Kingston will be closed today and Monday for the holiday. White will be closed Saturday and Monday.

Cartersville trash pickup for today and Monday will be Tuesday, along with the regular Tuesday route. No brush or yard waste will be picked up through Jan. 1, but leaf pickup will continue.

The three branches of the Bartow County Library System will shut down operations today through Monday, and the Cartersville-Bartow Chamber of Commerce will be closed today and Monday.

All public health offices, including the Bartow County Health Department at 100 Zena Drive in Cartersville, will be closed Monday and Tuesday for the Christmas holiday.

Georgia Highlands College’s Cartersville campus will be shut down today through Jan. 2 while Chattahoochee Technical College will be closed Saturday through Jan. 2.

Students in the Bartow County and Cartersville school systems as well as Excel Christian Academy are out of school through Jan. 2 and will return to class Jan. 3.

Booth Western Art Museum and Tellus Science Museum will close at 3 p.m. Saturday and will remain closed through Sunday.

The Bartow History Museum will close its doors Sunday and Monday, and the Etowah Indian Mounds are always closed on Sundays and Mondays.

State government offices will be closed Monday for Christmas and Tuesday for Washington's birthday.

Federal government offices will shut down Monday only, and the U.S. Postal Service will not be delivering mail Monday.

The Georgia State Patrol won’t be shutting down for the holiday; in fact, state troopers will be out in full force watching for impaired or distracted drivers.

The 78-hour Christmas holiday travel period begins at 6 p.m. today and ends at midnight Tuesday morning.

Col. Mark W. McDonough, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety, said state troopers on patrol during the holiday period want to keep the number of traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities as low as possible.

“We know from past experience that speed, alcohol and failing to use seat belts are the primary contributing factors in fatal crashes,” he said in a press release. “Drivers traveling during the holidays should put safety first by wearing a seat belt, obeying the posted speed limit, avoiding distractions inside vehicles and by being courteous to other drivers.”

During last year’s 78-hour Christmas travel period, troopers investigated 443 traffic crashes that resulted in 242 injuries and six fatalities across the state, the release said.

This year, state troopers are teaming up with local law enforcement officials for Operation Zero Tolerance, a high-visibility enforcement campaign that targets impaired drivers.

“Enjoy the holidays, but if you drive impaired, you will go to jail,” McDonough said. “If you know that you will be consuming alcoholic beverages, plan ahead to have a designated driver.”

Last year, 175 arrests were made for driving under the influence during the Christmas holiday period, the release said.

The holiday traffic fatality count will be updated throughout the Christmas travel period on the Department of Public Safety’s Twitter account: http://www.twitter.com/ga_dps.